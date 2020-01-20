advertisement

If it seems like everyone you meet on the sidewalk is either a psychiatrist or an artist, you could be in New York. An analysis of national labor surveys found twenty-four occupations far more common here than in the rest of the country.

Line 1 (from the top): photographers: 1.4 times more frequent in N.Y.C .; fitness trainers: 1.4x; writers: 2.5x; taxi drivers and drivers: 1.3x; home helpers: 3.9x. Line 2: avocados: 1.9x; laundry and dry cleaning workers: 1.3x; garbage collectors: 1.3x; fine artists: 1.8x; jewelers: 2.8x. Line 3: bussers: 1.3x; crossing guards: 2.6x; architects: 1.7x; manicure: 3.7x. Line 4: fashion designers: 5.9x; psychiatrists: 2.3x; financial analysts: 2.8x; bailiffs: 2.3x; artistic directors: 3.3x. Line 5: janitors and cleaners: 1.3x; hairdressers and cosmetologists: 1.2x; clergy: 1.6x; airline pilots and flight engineers: 1.7x; flight attendants: 2.0x.

advertisement