Tottenham closes a deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, who made him an offer of 30 million euros. The 22-year-old, who operates on the left flank but can act as number 10, has traveled to London to meet his personal requirements and to receive medical treatment.

However, PSV is angry and claims to disagree with Spurs about the fee. The Dutch association rated him more than 30 million euros. They had forbidden Bergwijn to go to London just so that he could travel anyway.

Bergwijn had called PSV interim coach Ernest Faber to inform him that he did not want to be selected for a home game against FC Twente that ended in a 1-1 draw. He was stopped immediately.

“It’s his choice,” said Faber. “We only need players who are 100 percent focused on PSV.”

Spurs are ready to sell Christian Eriksen to Internazionale for 20 million euros, and they have identified Bergwijn as someone who is expanding their attack options. Leicester also showed interest in a player who is a strong candidate for the Netherlands at Euro 2020. Bergwijn was a goal for Seville last summer, just to stay there and sign a new contract that runs until 2023.

Spurs has already signed Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes with an 18-month loan period because Moussa Sissoko is seriously injured.

José Mourinho also wants a new striker with Harry Kane, who will have at least one broken tendon in the Achilles tendon by mid-April.

– Guardian

