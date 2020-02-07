advertisement

Police in Northern Ireland released pictures of the bomb that Republican dissidents were about to detonate on an Irish sea ferry when the UK left the EU last week.

They show an explosive device consisting of a series of parts, including wires and a tube, which are attached to the underside of a truck.

It was discovered on Tuesday at the Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

PSNI detective superintendent Sean Wright said the images “testify to the sheer ruthlessness of those who knowingly expose drivers, road users and the general public to the risk of death or serious injury.”

He again asked the police to inform the police of people who were in the commercial area between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, or of people who had dash cam footage to send “out of urgency”.

The PSNI believes that the Continuity IRA was responsible for the attempt to bomb the ferry on January 31.

Deputy Chief of Police George Clarke said that on January 31, a call was received from a media company that there was a bomb in Belfast Harbor on the trailer of a truck that was supposed to take the “midnight boat”.

In a further call to a media company on Monday, the caller stated that “the intention was for this device to explode on Friday evening when the UK left the EU”.

Police experts believe that the bombers connected the device to the wrong trailer, which remained in the industrial area for several days until it was discovered.

The device was brought to safety by British bomb experts. Nobody was injured.

