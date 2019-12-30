advertisement

Clean power

30 December 2019 Michael Barnard

This is the second article in a two-part version on hydro with pump storage and the FAST competition from the US Department of Energy, intended to find ways to accelerate the development and implementation of this important technology. The first article dealt with the basics, including the inhibitors for the speed of delivery. This article spends more time on Team Livingston’s innovative approach to fast tunneling.

Most proposals for hydro with pump storage are based on the use of tunnel boring machines, and I have indeed made the same assumption by proposing that Elon Musk become a member of the Boring Company and Tesla Energy to build pump water. Livingston’s insight after digging into the subject was that tunnel boring machines were a major source of costs, a single point of failure, economically unsaleable after a single use, and have to come to the other end of tunnels because they don’t back up. They have the advantages of relatively continuous tunneling and automation, but still represented an unreasonably high part of the costs and seemed too slow. These are two strikes on the economy.

Livingston decided to find an alternative, and he thinks so: oscillating disk mining equipment.

This is an oscillating disc cutter (ODC) in action that chews through hard rock much faster than other mining and tunnel technology. The solution has been in development since at least 2006. It has a hard metal disk with a slightly conical cross section that offers a wedge shape at the edge. The wedge is pushed into the rock wall at an angle and quickly vibrates in and out of the rock. The big advantage is that it cuts off much larger pieces of stone with each cut than a typical pressure wheel with rotating knives pushed into the rock wall. Larger flakes equals much faster cutting.

Although tunneling machines drill everything, from hard rock to sand, they are usually not used in places where the rock is broken or severely torn. They also tend to fail when underground conditions fail, with expensive and lengthy tunnel construction delays that keep the machines underground for a year or more. They continuously tunnel an unfinished hole, but the hole must be finished and reinforced behind them and they cannot go back. In many cases, they are simply buried forever at the end of the work. Due to their lack of explosions, they are often used in urban areas for the necessary tunnels.

Oscillating disk technology is usually developed in the mining sector for chamber and pillar method extraction of ore bodies, where huge chambers are cut by the ore and pillars are left to keep everything that is upstairs.

The mining industry does not consider itself in the same way as the tunnel industry. The economy is different. Among other things, every tonne of ore mined in mining is a source of income, while every tonne of rock mined in tunneling is simply a different cost in the long spending of a year.

Livingston’s insight was that the oscillating disc cutting technology developed by Komatsu and Sandvik would be excellent in tunneling. He says:

”Oscillating disk technology has been shown to reduce the breaking energy required for excavating stones by as much as 90%. This force reduction is used to increase the tunnel excavations by no less than 400% compared to road top machines. The further advantage of the rapid deployment and lower costs of ODT is the simultaneous deployment of many machines on multiple portals to reduce the construction time risk. The technology enables longer tunnels that are so typical of PSH with a higher head. “

Other suppliers make oscillating disk technologies, but not those that are suitable for pumped hydro, while others are still under development. Livingston stands for a number of companies for their technology under NDA, but he can say that at least two suitable technologies will reach the market commercially within two years, sufficient time given the long lead times for regulatory parts of the development.

No embedded or otherwise unsaleable machines. Machines that can be withdrawn when encountered in conditions that require human touch. Machines that are much cheaper. Machines that probably chew through softer rock even faster than when they chew through hard rock. So what’s the catch?

Well, they are not continuous tunneling machines. Due to the construction of chambers and pillars, a machine can easily be pushed into a rock wall and withdrawn after a while to extract the ore. There is no room for that and it makes no sense to build many side tunnels if you have to keep driving 13 kilometers (8 miles) over the upper and lower tunnels at the proposed location.

A large part of the pitch of Livingston and Conroy compared to the DoE was the use of the oscillating disk technology that will soon be commercialized in a predominantly continuous tunneling model. This would mean not only using the oscillating disk cutter, but also automated ceiling screws and shotcreting for tunnel stabilization, both of which exist in different locations, but are currently not linked to the expected commercial machines. It would also require that narrow gauge automated mining trucks pass each other in a stream that goes to the face and then possibly travels back for miles.

One of the conversations I had with Livingston and Conroy was with my occasional employee, David Clement. David is the deepest expert in the field of machine learning that I know personally and together with me the machine learning tutorials based on the Plastic Dinosaur, that his body, his brain in the neural network, attention lines, bias in neural networks, the virtual to physical learning process and the salience core machine learning concept.

In discussions with David about other projects, we discussed Livingston’s approach, and we realized that there might be a game for expanding and improving machine learning. Initially, the discussion focused on using salience approaches with machine learning to look at and highlight aspects of video feeds of the face to help a human remote operator or geologist recognize changes or potential risks more quickly. We also discussed the geolocation of autonomous mine carts underground with fairly simple physically visible markings and what sensor sets would be needed for autonomous carts, based on David’s and my backgrounds in the spaces. They are still early days, but it will be interesting to see how that would work.

Livingston and Conroy received a cash prize from the FAST competition and assistance from national laboratories to develop it in the coming year. If successful, they could accelerate the delivery of pumped hydro not only in the United States, but worldwide. The approach is highly transferable technology. Among other things, I am starting a discussion with the Scottish developer, Mark Wilson, with the Americans at the start of the new year to explore the potential for Scottish use.

The American DOE recognizes the value of pumped hydro in our future low-carbon network. Now banks and politicians are completely on top.

