Clean power

30 December 2019 Michael Barnard

While we are working on the transition from our current generation mix that is heavy on fossil fuels, a common chorus is the need for electricity storage, with the sub-criticism that it is too expensive and not scalable. The first has at least the merit of being true, because we need storage, if not nearly as many as most people think. The other two are just wrong.

Pumped hydro storage has much more resources than is necessary for a complete low-carbon network and is cheap per megawatt hour (MWh) storage. The disadvantage is that in the United States it is currently slow, capital intensive and heavily regulated. The FAST program of the Department of Energy wants to change that.

The reason why storage is not as important as many opponents claim has two major parts. The first is that we don’t need storage right away, but as part of the endgame. We can run fossil fuel factories for three decades on rapidly declining capacity factors and have them backed up for dead periods. That gives us time to get storage right. The second is that with continental networks with added HVDC and good markets, electricity flows much more easily from where it is produced to where it is produced than most people realize or accept. Many of the analyzes for expensive storage requirements come from very geographically limited studies. And as Mark Z. Jacobson’s recent 100% renewable energy sources in 2050 indicates, even those geographically or politically isolated areas such as Japan or Israel will be much cheaper in a 100% renewable mix than they are today.

What’s more, a recent DoE storage study limited to 20 years found that the current cost of pumped hydros is half the expected 2025 cost of lithium ion batteries with expected reductions. Pump storage facilities are expected to have a lifespan of 80-120 years with basic mechanical maintenance and replacement. The expensive part is building the reservoirs and tunnels, and they last a very long time. As my Scottish developer contact, Mark Wilson from Intelligent Land Investments, noted, they have signed a 125-year lease agreement for their Red John project on Loch Ness.

And what about the inability to scale? Well, CleanTechnica recently published my review of the Australian Pump Storage Study, which found 100x more source potential worldwide (250x in the US) only at locations outside of nature reserves and near transmission lines. There is more than enough potential to find very good sites.

What is it stopping? For the most part regulation and financing. Even closed loop pump circulation with reservoirs smaller than New York’s Central Park that do not affect waterways are treated as if they were the Hoover Dam. The new faster process takes years and millions of dollars to get approvals. And they are capital-intensive projects. The four that I am close to in Scotland and the US are closer to $ 5 billion in capital costs than not.

What causes those capital costs? A large part of this is that tunneling for kilometers or kilometers through rock takes time and uses very expensive equipment. It also has a large labor component. Building schemes that take years before income starts to run are also correct. Everything that can speed up the construction of pumped hydro storage can quickly reduce costs.

And this is where we go back to DOE’s fast program. That stands for Furthering Advancements to Shorten Time, making it one of the more thought-out acronyms from the government, but the intention is good and FAST is also a good word. In April 2019, the DOE announced the competition at a hydropower convention. About 30 competitors made proposals and threw them in October.

The winners were (quoted directly from the FAST competition site):

Reduction of PSH digging time, costs and risk – Tracy Livingston and Thomas Conroy, Team Livingston, combined excavator adjustments and process optimizations to achieve up to 50% reduction in digging time lines. Use of modern TBMs for underground pump storage – Doug Spaulding, Nelson Energy and Golder Associates suggested using tunnel boring machines for underground excavation work, which can reduce digging time by 50% and reduce costs. Speeding up PSH construction with steel dams – Gordon Wittmeyer, Southwest Research Institute, presented a modular steel concept for dams that reduces costs by a third and halves construction plans. Modular closed-loop scalable pump storage Hydro – Tom Eldredge and Hector Medina, Liberty University, presented a modular, closed loop, scalable PSH system with a capacity range of 1-10 megawatts, adaptable to locations without natural water bodies.

For CleanTechnica readers who have followed my extensive series on pumped hydro storage (available here via archives), one of those names will be known, Tracy Livingston. And people with deeper memories will remember that he was one of the most important innovators behind the space frame, carbon fiber-wrapped wind turbine mast. GE bought that company from Livingston and its CEO Thomas Conroy.

After one of my early explorations, Livingston contacted me to talk about his solution and the project he is developing in the southwestern United States. We have since thoroughly and extensively discussed this issue, with discussions with a floating solar expert from Australia about the potential for that technology in pumped hydropower, and with a public relations CEO for a clean economy on how to ensure a social license for the project, published here and here.

The following article in this two-part is a deep dive into the winning proposal from Livingston, with a little help from machine learning.

