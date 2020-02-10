advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain survived the absence of Neymar and a setback from Lyon and won the Ligue 1 duel 4-2 on Sunday night in stormy Parc des Princes, supported by Fernando Marcal’s impressive second-half goal.

The leaders and defending champions PSG were on a cruise at half-time with Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, which gave them a two-goal lead over Lyon in a disappointing season.

Then Marcal struck the ball in the roof of his own net in a funny way shortly after the break, and Lyon faced another heavy defeat in Paris, where they lost 0-0 last season.

Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele quickly withdrew, however, and PSG needed a late strike from substitute Edinson Cavani to secure the points.

“Usually after such a goal the game is over,” said coach Thomas Tuchel about the own goal. “But we weren’t disciplined enough and it was a lesson for us that it was never over.”

PSG’s performance showed why they couldn’t afford to go complacent in the Champions League on 18 February in the first leg against Borussia Dortmund, even though sports director Leonardo insisted to Canal Plus that the draw was “no life or death” Qatar club.

You will hope to have Neymar again by then. The most expensive player in the world played a second game in a row here due to a rib complaint.

“We play a lot of games and mistakes happen, but I don’t know if it’s time to be too critical,” added Tuchel.

“The team was great and we cannot forget that we were without a lot of key players.”

Without Neymar and without his injured compatriots Thiago Silva and Marquinhos in defense, Tuchel won eight times in a row and had 21 games without defeat in all competitions.

Lyon have not won in three games in the meantime and with this result the seven-time former champion occupies ninth place.

They are eight points behind the qualification points of the Champions League and their upcoming European double header against Juventus seems to be a step too far for them.

Cavani is approaching the double century

Rudi Garcia’s team must have wished that this game had been postponed due to the swirling wind and rain of Storm Ciara, who had covered the entire field with ticker tapes from fan displays before the game when they tried to PSG keep up the first half.

In the middle of the first half, PSG scored the first goal when Idrissa Gueye Di Maria interrupted from the right and Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes hit the post with a weak goal.

Thomas Meunier scored for Mbappe in the 38th minute after Mauro Icardi had worked well, and Icardi and Mbappe also had no offside goals before the break.

Then, two minutes after the break, there came something that looked like a blessing of grace.

An attempted cut by Julian Draxler did not lead anywhere before Thiago Mendes intervened. Draxler was able to keep the ball in play and return to the edge of the six-yard box, where the unfortunate Marcal slammed it onto the roof of his own net.

Nevertheless, Lyon struck back when Terrier’s shot fidgeted under Keylor Navas before Karl Toko Ekambi Dembele turned 13th in the league just before the hour.

Mbappe had to rule out another attempt and then hit the woodwork. Only the introduction of Cavani – the fans’ favorite, which was reduced to the role of the bit part player – gave the home team points.

Di Maria prepared the Uruguayan to complete the goal 10 minutes before his 199th goal for PSG.

They are 12 points ahead of Marseille, who won 1-0 against Toulouse on Saturday with a Dimitri Payet goal. Montpellier won 1-0 against Saint-Etienne on Sunday and Strasbourg won 3-0 against Reims. Both teams stayed in touch with the European nations.

