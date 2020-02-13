Paris Saint-Germain reached the semi-finals of the French Cup on Wednesday after beating Dijon 6-1 in a game in which the French champions again benefited from weird own goals.

PSG was ahead just 47 seconds after the kick-off, thanks to Wesley Lautoa, who shot Mitchel Bakker’s low flank into his own network to confuse his teammates.

It was PSG’s second own goal in a week, with Lyons Fernando Marcal also performing impressively against his own goalkeeper over the weekend.

However, the host was evened out in the 13th minute thanks to an impressively low curling effort by Mounir Chouiar, who passed Kaylor Navas.

While the away team with Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi on the bench and Neymar wasn’t even far from full strength in the squad, Thomas Tuchel’s team included Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, who had their first start in over a month in January moved to Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguayan was waiting for his 200th goal for the club in the 21st minute when he turned the flank of Thomas Meunier home, only that the Belgian ruled out the goal for handball after a VAR check.

Mbappe gave PSG the lead a minute before the break and punished Jhonder Cadiz’s mistake when he was clean seconds earlier by clinically taking a similar chance home.

Thiago Silva added a third with a header from a corner four minutes after the break, before Pablo Sarabia Dijon’s resistance ended by pushing his 11th goal of the season on rebound.

Senou Coulibaly watched in horror, five minutes before the end, Mbappe’s cross over the helpless stop Runar Alex Runarsson looked off his thigh before Sarabia tipped his second stop in stoppage time from another Mbappe center.

Later, Lyon’s coach Rudi Garcia meets his old Marseille team, while Epinal, the last 16 conqueror of Lille, will continue his impressive cup run on Thursday when Saint-Etienne hosts.

It will try to succeed where Belfort failed after losing 0-3 to Rennes on Tuesday.

-Neymar in doubt for PSG’s Champions League trip to Dortmund-

According to head coach Thomas Tuchel, Neymar, who did not take part in the game, is doubtful for the round of 16 of the Champions League in Paris Saint-Germain near Borussia Dortmund.

Neymar stayed in Paris as the Brazilian continued to recover from the injury he suffered against Montpellier on February 1, causing him to miss Ligue 1 victories against Nantes and Lyon.

After PSG traveled to Amiens in Ligue 1 on Saturday, she will travel to Dortmund on Tuesday to kick off the Champions League against the Bundesliga team.

When asked about Neymar after the game, Tuchel told reporters: “I can’t say that he will play 100 percent against Borussia Dortmund.

“We will discuss it on Friday the latest possible moment and decide. We can not risk his fitness.”

Tuchel added: “We will not take any chances against Amiens, that is clear. We will have a strong team, but if we have little doubt we will take no chances.”

(With input from OPTA)