Some big clubs are for Philippe Coutinho, at least according to recent transfer rumor sets. The Brazilian is a Bayern Munich player, on loan from Barcelona. The Germans have an option to buy the player, but early reports seem to indicate that they are not interested in exercising that clause. Instead, the player will return to Barcelona.

The Catalans know they will never pay his transfer fee, but rumors suggest they are ready to part with him for the right price. In England, they say Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in the opportunity. They think Barcelona will let him go for about 90m euros.

Bayern reportedly prefer to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, a player also liked by Jürgen Klopp. Liverpool could turn their attention to a reunion if they lose to Havertz.

Meanwhile in France, it is rumored that Paris Saint-Germain could be in the game for Coutinho. Barcelona reportedly offered Coutinho, Ivan Rakitić and a sum of around 40m euros for Neymar last season. The offer was rejected, but the report says PSG sports director Leonardo is still interested in Coutinho.

Barcelona will be hoping for Coutinho to impress for the extension for Bayern, drawing some big clubs into a bidding war in the process. There is also the possibility of him being used as a creator in another Neymar pursuit. Finally, there is the possibility of Coutinho returning to Barça and staying.

