Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly not interested in hearing offers for Star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, 21, has been repeatedly linked to Real Madrid, rumors that only increased after the striker was involved in a fight with coach Thomas Tuchel.

However, PSG is ready to get the French international to confirm his contract instead of losing one of his stars.

TOP STORY – PSG IS ABOVE MBAPPE UNDER MADRID LEFT

PSG does not hear any offers for Mbappe amid links to real Madridaccording to marca.

Mbappe will be signed in Paris until 2022 and the Ligue 1 giant is ready to get him to see his deal.

PSG has also attempted to renew Mbappe’s contract, which is said to continue despite its apparent dissatisfaction with the club.

SUM UP

– With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under pressure in Old Trafford, Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t given up becoming Manchester United Manager before next season, the Mirror said.

– While Pochettino can arrive, Paul Pogba probably seems to be leaving United. Tuttosport reports the midfielder and Juventus Attacker Paulo Dybala dreams of playing together again, and Pogba may want to return to Turin. Dybala is in contract negotiations with Juventus. His contract expires in 2022.

– Jack Grealish seems to know where he wants to be. Tor reports that the midfielder is ready to join Manchester United from Aston Villa, although no official talks have taken place. The Sun says Grealish prefers Manchester United over other clubs, while the Mirror reports Manchester City has joined the race for the Englishman.

– Luis Suarez has to miss most of the rest of the season due to injury, Barcelona is looking for … Luis Suarez, El Larguero reports that Barcelona contacted Real Zaragoza through the forward borrowed from Watford. Suarez has scored 14 goals in the Segunda division this season.

– Loaned to Newcastle United from Tottenham, Danny Rose is observed by Paris St. Germain before a possible move at the end of the season, according to The Sun.

