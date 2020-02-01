advertisement

PSG have won 12 of their last 14 home games. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

PSG vs Montpellier

Parc de Princes, Paris

Saturday, 01-02-2020 @ 19:30

Ref: Jerome Brisade

PSG have won twelve of their last 14 home matches with 42 goals scored. However, the hosts have conceded five goals in their last three matches in the capital. Montpellier has scored 14 goals in its last six games but has only won two road games this season. The two teams have scored in the last three games between the two teams.

In the last five clashes between these two teams, Montpellier has come away with a win and a draw which is far more than most teams can boast of. They are getting into the best shape possible with five wins in their last six games. In that period, they scored 14 goals and conceded only twice.

However, the Paillade lost its last away game on Tuesday against ASM Belfort, fourth level. It ended 0-0 with Montpellier losing on penalties but they really should have done better considering the opponents and the solid eleven they put. However, it was not just a blip that kills a giant, but rather an example of something that has plagued Montpellier all season: their form on the outside.

Despite its 4th place in Ligue 1, the Paillade is 13th for away results and has won only twice on the road since the start of the campaign. These victories came against Amiens 18th place and Reims Sainte-Anne on the amateur side in the cup so they have barely proven themselves far from home who can go against them here.

While PSG has had problems with Montpellier in the past, it will be delighted to hear about the form outside the Paillade. At the Parc des Princes, Paris was without incredible surprise. Well, it is difficult to find a stadium where they were not stellar but at home, they have highlighted their quality with twelve wins in their last 14 games in the capital. The champions have scored a whopping 42 goals this time around with only seven conceded, although five have come in their last three home games.

