The Philippine National Games (PNG), temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 epidemic, will feature sports this year that are likely to send Filipino athletes to the Olympics.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Butch Ramirez, whose agency is responsible for organizing the annual PNG, wants to limit the disciplinary calendar to 20 sports, all of which are Olympic events.

“If they haven’t made it to the PNG, I advise leaders of other sports to organize their own national tournaments,” said Ramirez.

He added that the concept of limiting the amount of sports in the PNG would also apply to the Batang Pinoy championships.

The PSC needs to limit the number of sports that should be prioritized by classifying them accordingly after new sports were added to the country last year during the hosting of the Southeast Asian Games.

“There are now 64 sports that receive financial support from the PSC. We need to set the course and set strict guidelines to manage these requests efficiently, ”said Ramirez.

Priority will be given to individual athletes who have qualified for the Olympic Games and athletes who have the potential to make it to the Summer Games.

The second priority level is the implementation and non-performance of Olympic sports, while Asian and Southeast Asian sports are grouped together in the same group. Disciplines under new sports are summarized in another category.

Both the PNG, which is usually drawn in pencil in summer, and the Batang Pinoy, a multisport event for the best young athletes under the age of 15, have no new schedules yet.

