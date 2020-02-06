advertisement

With the increasing number of suspected novel coronavirus cases, the Philippine Sports Commission took a bold move to prevent Filipino athletes from becoming infected with the disease.

The PSC canceled all major events under its watch on Thursday and proposed to reschedule the 10th Asean Para Games on a much later schedule to avoid the possibility of spreading the infection locally.

“The whole world is affected. We need to listen to the advice of the World Health Organization to avoid large groups of people, ”said Butch Ramirez, chairman of the PSC, during Thursday’s press conference at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The decision of the PSC board affected the Philippine sports summit on February 27 and 29 at the Philippine International Convention Center, the Philippine national games in the third week of May in Manila, the national Batang Pinoy championships and several children’s games for peace in the whole country .

However, the Asean Para Games, which take place in Clark and Subic from March 20 to 28, are most affected. Here 2,000 athletes from 11 countries are expected in 16 regular sports and a demonstration event.

The APG contingent includes hundreds of trainers and employees, including 67 Chinese technical officials. As of Thursday afternoon, 563 people in mainland China have died from the effects of the virus. 28,018 cases were recorded in 25 countries, three confirmed cases and 123 examined persons (PUIs) in the Philippines.

“This is really serious. Why wait for contamination? It is currently better to prevent the spread of the infection, “said Ramirez.

“We just have to wait and see how this will develop in a month or two. If the situation improves, we can plan and run these events, ”said PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez. Even the International Olympic Committee is deeply concerned because the Tokyo Olympics will take place in less than six months.

Philippine Paralympic Committee President Michael Barredo will fly to Thailand on Friday to discuss the PSC’s proposal to postpone the games with senior officials from the Asean Para Sports Federation.

“This is a health problem. We don’t know exactly when things will get worse or better, but we should consider postponing the games, “said Barredo.” The bottom line is that we will do what is best for our para-athletes. “

The hosting of the Asean Para Games by the country was initially stopped last January. With a further postponement, the games should take place in August at the latest when the Paralympics 2020 take place in Tokyo.

“I have to sit down and discuss the problem with them (APSF officials). We have to look at the calendar, make a collective decision and continue from there, ”said Barredo.

