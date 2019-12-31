advertisement

Some rumors suggest that Sony could unveil its PS5 during CES 2020, which takes place on January 6th.

Here we are on the border with 2020! Starting tomorrow, we will enter this exciting new year for video games for many reasons: first, long-awaited games like Cyberpunk 2077 or The Last of Us 2, but also new generations of consoles. Among them, the Sony PS5 is particularly expected, although it will arrive in a little less than a year. But we have to admit that we’ve learned very little about the console so far. The design remains remarkably nebulous, although some traces have been revealed by leaks, But according to the latest rumors, everything should become clearer in the coming days.

In fact, Sony was able to announce its presence at CES 2020. On this occasion, the company invites the press to attend a conference on January 6, the day before the fair, ” Sony will unveil its unique vision of the future, combining creativity and technology like never before to create new sensations and emotions. “ said the press release received from numerous organizations. We have to admit that the release remains puzzling and doesn’t directly indicate that the PS5 is being addressed, but the terms used go in that direction. We can also remember that Sony presented the console for the PS4 in two phases: a first presentation of the technical data sheet in January, then a final and global presentation in June at E3, We may be able to expect a similar pattern for the PS5, although that’s just speculation right now.

advertisement

advertisement