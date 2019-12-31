advertisement

We have been talking about the specifications of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for months, because both Sony and Microsoft shared different details about the unreleased consoles. The most important specifications, including CPU, GPU and SSD details, were partially revealed or bullied, although neither company told us exactly what kind of hardware the PS5 and the new Xbox have to offer. Yet it was clear months ago that both devices will deliver comparable performance that will simply destroy their predecessors. A brand new report reveals exact details about the PS5 and Xbox specifications that you want to know the most, including the GPU and the memory of each device. And yes, both PS5 and Xbox Series X will offer huge performance gains compared to the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, the most powerful consoles you can buy now.

Richard Leadbetter from Digital Foundry explained all the leaks in an extensive report about Eurogamer, enabling him to learn precise information about the upcoming consoles.

The following table shows the alleged CPU, GPU and RAM specifications of the PS5 compared to the current hardware.

We have always known that the console comes with a Zen 2-based CPU and Navi graphics, but we have never had access to all the details. Even more impressive are the GDDR6 performance, which can reach speeds of up to 512 GB / s, more than twice the RAM speed of the PS4 Pro.

Switching to the Xbox Series X, we have a similar table to look at that offers the same conclusion. The new Xbox revolves around the previous Xbox consoles when it comes to graphics and memory performance.

Again, nothing has been confirmed at the moment, but this raw data is still impressive. The RAM of the Xbox can be even faster than that of the PS5 and the GPU even more formidable – we look at 12 teraflops (TF) for the Series X versus 9.2 teraflops for the PS5.

What the leak does not mention is the SSD capacity, which will be an interesting detail for both devices. But Leadbetter has an exciting price forecast based on a device with 16 GB GDDR6 RAM and 1 TB SSD:

(The) PlayStation 5 specification described in the leak points in the direction of a device with more a balance between price and performance. Assuming we look at a non-incredible 16 GB GDDR6 and a 1 TB SSD, this is still an expensive-looking device – but stacked against the monstrous Series X, it is clearly more likely to win the magical launch price of $ 399 point that PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro operated so well. At first glance, Microsoft has the more powerful machine, but some may say that in the console room, the price level is of the utmost importance.

That $ 399 price point may sound too good to be true for both models. Buy Buying all that gaming performance for the rumored price tag of $ 499 that keeps popping up in some leaks makes perfect sense if these specifications prove to be accurate. The full report is available via this link.

