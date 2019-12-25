advertisement

Next year you can unpack your brand new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X consoles and try out the brand new games before you start your Christmas Day. Or you will get one for some children in your family. Both gaming platforms will be in stores at some point in November 2020 or at the latest in December, after an indefinite period of pre-orders. But one of the good intentions for this year is to be ready to pay more money for the PS5 or the new Xbox than the current models. We still expect that both consoles are affordable, but they are not and cannot be cheaper than the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X that they should replace. Sony and Microsoft may not be ready to tell us what their upcoming consoles will cost, but unofficial estimates already tell us they can’t match current prices.

Niki Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad explained on Twitter (via ComicBook) that the PS5 and the new Xbox cannot launch $ 400 because the bill of materials (BOM) for the known specifications is much higher than that.

Taking a loss is not unusual. It has been the case with many consoles of the previous generation. Console manufacturers have always used the razor blade model.

advertisement

Even the PS4 hardware was initially sold at a loss, but became profitable early 2014, a few months after the launch.

– Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 19, 2019

It’s no secret that both consoles have custom CPU and GPU components made by ADM, GDDR6 RAM and NVMe solid-state drives (SSD), making them powerful gaming computers that can deliver up to 8K gaming, ray tracing, and kill the loading times of the game.

However, those components are expensive and there is probably no way for Sony or Microsoft to sell their new consoles for less than $ 400. Both companies are expected to suffer a loss in the first year, as with earlier models, but that loss can be not be too big.

My point is that the construction costs of this next generation of consoles will be higher, which means that a sale price of less than $ 400 would lead to a large loss per unit sold.

I don’t think it will be as bad as PS3 that it cost $ 800 to build at the launch (sold for $ 500). But it’s something to keep in mind.

– Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 19, 2019

The same Ahmad said in the same thread that the bill of material and production costs for a Series X console could be $ 460 to $ 520, which is not so bad. This is what Microsoft would pay to make every console, but it is an estimate by an analyst who might see changes in the near future.

My point is that the construction costs of this next generation of consoles will be higher, which means that a sale price of less than $ 400 would lead to a large loss per unit sold.

I don’t think it will be as bad as PS3 that it cost $ 800 to build at the launch (sold for $ 500). But it’s something to keep in mind.

– Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 19, 2019

Still, a $ 499 price tag for the PS5 or the new Xbox would make perfect sense, especially if Ahmad’s guess above is correct. Both Sony and Microsoft would initially lose on their machines, but the $ 499 price would still be attractive.

Some leaks said the PS5 would cost $ 499, but Sony still has to reveal the price of the console. The company said it wants to make the new PlayStation as affordable as possible and plans to convince as many PS4 owners to upgrade to the new model as quickly as possible. That can prove to be unreasonable goals if the PS5 would be a lot more expensive.

advertisement