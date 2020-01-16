advertisement

What could be a signal of Sony’s strategy in the coming years, Jason Schreier of Kotaku reported Thursday that PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn will be released on PC this year. This would be one of the first exclusive games published and developed by Sony on any platform other than a PlayStation console.

Horizon Zero Dawn, launched in 2017, was developed by Guerrilla Games – the studio that once devoted the most resources to the Killzone series. Horizon was not only well received by critics, but also sold more than 10 million copies, making it one of the greatest success stories of the generation. A sequel is anything but guaranteed, but even with a new console in the making, Sony is already expanding its rankings to home consoles.

The Kotaku report suggests that Horizon Zero Dawn will hit both Steam and the Epic Games Store as it makes its way to the PC. This is the first time that a Guerrilla game can be played outside of the PlayStation ecosystem since Sony bought the studio in 2005, and the team is said to take full advantage of the ability to boost the quality of the game to the hardware to match. In other words, it will probably not be locked on 30FPS.

As Schreier points out, this is not the only exclusive exclusive PS4 for PC, since the switch from Death Stranding to PC has already been confirmed, but Death Stranding has been developed by an independent studio and is being published on PC by 505 Games. Quantic Dream did the same with Detroit: Word Human and some other games only for PlayStation.

This means a major shift in Sony’s strategy when it comes to gaming, as it has become increasingly clear in recent years that regardless of whether home consoles remain the main attraction, players expect that they can play their games on any device at any time. A few years ago, Microsoft announced that all of its first-party titles would be available on both Xbox and PC. Will Sony follow this example?

Image source: Sony

