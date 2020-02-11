advertisement

Alcon Entertainment acquired the film rights for “Postscript”, a sequel to the romance novel “PS I Love You”, which was converted into a feature film in 2007 with Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank, the company’s co-founders and co-CEOs, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson announced Tuesday.

The follow-up novel by the author Cecelia Ahern was published in the UK via HarperCollins last September and will be released on Tuesday in the US via Grand Central Publishing.

Alcon produced the film in 2007 under the direction of Richard LaGravenese and will co-finance and produce “Postscript” with Black Label Media. Johnson and Kosove will act as producers, as will Molly Smith and Trent and Thad Luckinbill for Black Label.

No appointment was made for the follow-up function.

“PS I Love You” tells the story of Holly and her husband Gerry, tragically torn apart when Gerry dies of a brain tumor. A grieving Holly discovers that Gerry has left 10 letters to help Holly, her grief to overcome and to start a new life.

“Postscript” picks up on Holly’s story seven years after her husband’s death, when Holly continued to live peacefully. When Holly’s sister asks her, however, the story of the “PS I Love You” letters in her podcast – she does so reluctantly and doesn’t want to open old wounds. Shortly after the episode airs, people turn to Holly and have one thing in common : They are terminally ill and want to leave their own missives for loved ones, and suddenly Holly returns to a world she has worked tirelessly on – but one that takes her on another incredible, life-affirming journey.

“We are very pleased that we have reunited with our long-time partner and trusted friend Cecelia to tell the next chapter of this story on the screen. Moving, convincing and emotional, Postscript moves from start to finish and is full of sincerity that cannot be ignored, ”said Kosove and Johnson in a statement.

The 2007 film “P.S. I Love You ”in 2007 had a $ 30 million budget of $ 156.8 million. Ahern’s novel was a bestseller in 2003. Since then she has sold over 25 million copies of her novels. Her book “Love, Rosie” was also made into a film and she was involved in the development and production of the ABC series “Samantha Who?” Involved. She is the executive producer of the upcoming series “Roar”, which comes from her book with short stories.

Ahern is represented for television and film by Howie Sanders at Anonymous Content and for the publication of Theresa Park by Park & ​​Fine Literary and Media.

