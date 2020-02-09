advertisement

As the province seeks to update its K-12 curriculum to focus more on job readiness, the Calgary Board of Education has already seen an exponential increase in its credit, internship and trade programs.

But with a new funding formula expected in UCP’s spring budget, teachers worry whether the province will provide enough funding for the staff, resources and equipment needed to support job readiness.

“These programs are very expensive to implement,” said Darrin Whitbread, principal at Lord Beaverbrook High School, who teaches a variety of trade skills including auto mechanics, welding, culinary arts and cosmetology.

“The province is funding our students per capita, but my students are very unique. And I would like to see a funding model that adds more funding to schools that provide this kind of programming.”

Built in 1968, Beaverbrook’s generous infrastructure includes several warehouse-sized laboratories for work skill programs, including a large kitchen for cooking courses, a massive construction and design workshop for woodwork, as well as a welding shop. high art similar in size and scope to those at SAIT.

Thanks to a one-time injection of $ 26 million in funding from the former NDP government two years ago, lab spaces were expanded and improved to provide unique educational opportunities for hundreds of students.

But since last fall’s UCP budget was delivered, Whitbread says he’s been forced to cut staff and hours of work, from chefs in the culinary arts lab to decorators in the cosmetics lab.

This spring, he worries if he will get enough funding to replace a $ 10,000 dollar hoist at his auto mechanic’s store used to drive vehicles so students can learn how to work on engines.

“Obviously it’s a very important security issue,” Whitbread said, explaining that if the lifter is not funded for replacement, he may have to remove parts of the program.

CBE officials say job readiness programming has grown rapidly over the last five years, with high schools now offering over 200 courses in 60 different workplace-specific disciplines.

Also, the number of students enrolled in dual credit, another part of trade-related courses, has increased in the last five years.

This year, up to 694 students have enrolled in dual credit courses, offering high school credits as well as post-secondary credits leading to commerce and other programs at SAIT, Bow Valley College or the University of Calgary. This is a big jump compared to just 37 students enrolled in double credit in the 2014-15 school year.

Last month, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced what she called a “new vision” for the K-12 curriculum after the UCP stopped regulating the curricula of the former NDP government last spring.

Among the highlights were a renewed focus on fundamentals math, improved financial literacy and indigenous knowledge, as well as the importance of readiness for work, and preparing high school students for the real world as soon as possible.

Joanne Pitman, CBE Supervisor of Learning, says CBE is already offering students a wealth of job readiness opportunities, adding that “the depth and breadth of what is being offered is very impressive.”

But she adds that maintaining high-quality programming – from providing lab space, up-to-date technology and particularly secure workspaces that comply with Occupational Health and Safety requirements – can be expensive.

“We have invested heavily in a number of schools to expand these opportunities,” Pitman said.

“We welcome any opportunity to talk about how to continue to fund all this properly, because this can be a limiting one,” Pitman said.

“We look forward to working with the Ministry of Education on how to achieve its goals in the future and ensuring that these programs are properly sourced.”

School Improvement Supervisor Joanne Pitman hears a trusted question during a Board of Education Board meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Colin Aitchison, press secretary for the Minister of Education, said the Budget 2020 will include a new K-12 funding model in an effort to give school authorities the flexibility to offer programs that better serve students and their communities.

“Alberta Education will work with school authorities to support them during this transition,” Aitchison said.

“We hope that the school authorities will work with us to prioritize critical skills, including readiness for work.”

Whitbread says that this school year he had already had to deal with private wood donation industries to make sure his construction laboratories had enough materials to work with.

Josh Overland, who teaches construction at Lord Beaverbrook, said his students have several opportunities to explore and specialize in valuable trade skills.

“We try to give students a taste of everything first, framing, flooring, roofing, plumbing, electrical work, and then they see what attracts their interest.”

Beaverbrook students are also gearing up for the real world through dual credit opportunities by earning high school diploma credits as they pursue programming in secondary school.

Laura Freeborn, who leads work experience and internship programs at Beaverbrook, says two of her Grade 11 students have already completed a Health Care Degree at Bow Valley College.

“The kids love these programs, they are very passionate about them.”

Levi Hlushko, a Grade 12 student pursuing a career in hairdressing, says her experience in the Beaverbrook cosmetics lab has given her the skills to work in a local salon as she completes her degree.

“I really enjoy it. The work is very long, and I have to meet a lot of new people and make a lot of connections.”

Twelfth grade student Levi Hlushko blew a mannequin training head into the Cosmetology class at Lord Beaverbrook High School in Calgary on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

