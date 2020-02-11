advertisement

VANCOUVER – British Columbia’s provincial provincial official says four people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus are going well in isolation and would be cleared of the disease after two negative tests, 24 hours away.

Doctor Bonnie Henry says individuals in the Vancouver region are being monitored by health professionals and three of them are living in a home with others.

She says those who are sick have been instructed to sleep in separate areas of the house, wear masks, not to share food and utensils, and to wash surfaces that may be infected by the virus.

Henry says 371 people in the province have been tested for the virus since last Friday, and the results showed that many of the cases involved seasonal viruses like influenza B, which she says is affecting young people especially this year.

The World Health Organization has named the new COVID-19 virus, which stands for coronavirus 2019 because it was discovered late last year.

The virus has been linked to over 1,000 deaths in China among the 42,638 cases confirmed in the country’s territory and a total of nearly 43,000 cases globally.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 11, 2020.

