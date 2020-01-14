advertisement

The province of B.C. implemented a forest fertilization program in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) last fall, including in the Pemberton area.

At the beginning of November, helicopters distributed as part of Forests for Tomorrow, a provincial initiative aimed at increasing forest yield and reducing B.C. Forests.

“Forest fertilization helps to increase the growth rates of plants and trees and reduce the impact of wood supply (from mountain beetle infestation),” said Ann Wong, a provincial forestry investment specialist.

Fertilization is performed to correct nutrient deficiencies caused by B.C. Wong said there is a lack of nitrogen in the coastal forests.

A total of 385 hectares of forest were fertilized in the Pemberton area. According to the province, about 30 hectares were treated in the Owl Ridge area. The McKenzie area (north of Pemberton) and a wooded area northwest of Pemberton were also covered.

Wong said the workers mainly targeted Douglas fir and Western Red Cedar, which were between 15 and 80 years old.

According to the province, fertilization was used extensively in the period before Christ. The Forests for Tomorrow program has been cultivating approximately 20,000 hectares annually since 1981. One publication says that a single fertilizer treatment can add about 15 cubic meters of wood per hectare in an inner forest and 30 cubic meters per hectare in a coastal forest within 10 years.

Wong added that for every hectare of forest that is fertilized, the net greenhouse gas benefit can be up to 65 tons,

Large-scale forest fertilization treatments are carried out with helicopters that distribute small pellets (approximately two millimeters in diameter) to the forests below.

However, Stacey Rogansky, who lives in Owl Ridge, is concerned about the environmental impact of the fertilizer initiative.

“Nobody knew that they … spray on the mountains,” Rogansky said, adding that she is concerned that “the chemicals will infect the soil and ultimately the people and animals who use it.”

In response, Wong said that the fertilizer is regulated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and is safe for humans, plants, animals and the environment. The province also conducted water quality monitoring to identify significant changes in the chemical composition of the water that could adversely affect biological productivity.

Rogansky also raised concerns about the way the helicopter refilled its fertilizer and questioned the pilot’s decision to land on Sweetwater Lane.

“This is an area that is full of cattle,” she said. “The helicopter literally dropped on the street.”

Wong said that any refueling is subject to Transport Canada regulations and has been carried out safely.

“In general, the helicopter company avoids cattle flying over areas,” she said.

When asked whether the public had been informed about the fertilization initiative, Wong said that the SLRD and the First Nations had been informed.

“During aerial fertilization, the contractors deployed personnel at the bottom of McKenzie Basin Forest Service Road and Blackwater Creek Forest Service Road to inform the public,” she added.

(In a statement, Harriet VanWart, director of land and resources at Lil’wat Nation, said that the nation had been consulted on and approved of the fertilization program. A spokesman for the SLRD also confirmed that the district had been informed of the program.)

