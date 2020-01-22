advertisement

The BC Center for Disease Control (BCCDC) is monitoring a recent outbreak of a coronavirus-related respiratory illness and has asked health care workers to be vigilant in getting travel history for anyone reporting symptoms. respiratory.

According to a joint statement issued by Adrian Dix, the Minister of Health and Drs. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, the risk to residents in the province is considered low.

“To date, there have been no cases of coronavirus-related illness in British Columbia or elsewhere in Canada,” the statement said.

This comes after US health officials confirmed a man at Washington State who returned from an overseas trip to Wuhan in central China – where the outbreaks began – was diagnosed with a new type of viral pneumonia.

Last month, doctors began to notice similar symptoms – fever, cough, difficulty breathing – in people who spent time at a food market in Wuhan. Since then, more than 275 cases of newly opened coronavirus have been confirmed in China.

The count includes six deaths – all in China, most of them aged 60 or older, including at least some who had a previous medical condition.

Officials have said it may spread from animals to humans, but this week Chinese officials said they have concluded it may also spread from one person to another.

Health authorities this month identified the germ after the outbreak as a new strain of coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause common cold; others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved into more serious diseases.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has implemented screening for early detection of infection for individuals arriving at airports. According to the statement, quarantine officers are available at Vancouver International Airport, along with infection control practitioners, located at Richmond Hospital, who are ready to respond to any patients who may require further investigation.

The BCCDC has developed a coronavirus diagnostic test and is coordinating staff and supplies that will be prepared to “quickly and accurately detect possible cases”.

“The provincial health official has also shared awareness notices for infection control practitioners, emergency department staff and primary care providers reminding them to check for coronavirus and exposure symptoms. Providers who suspect a case of coronavirus are required to report it immediately to their local medical health officials, ”the statement said.

Anyone who is concerned that they may be exposed, or are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, should contact their primary care provider, local public health officer or call 811.

Anyone traveling to or from China is encouraged to visit the federal destination-specific source of travel information, which offers important tips to help travelers make informed decisions and travel safely. The website is travel.gc.ca.

– With files by The Associated Press

