advertisement

When a chance to win the playoffs disappears, pride always acts as a motivational tool.

The Browns (6: 9) joined the game of pride when they officially left the playoff competition against the Ravens (31: 15) on December 22nd.

advertisement

The Ravens, 13-2, have the best record in the league. The Browns end their 2019 season at 1 p.m. on December 29 in Cincinnati against the team with the worst record in the league – the 1-14 Bengals.

Will this be the last game in which Freddie Kitchens leads the Browns as head coach? Only General Manager John Dorsey and team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam know the real answer to this question, and they don’t say it.

“Of course, we wanted to fight for the division or the playoffs this year and we definitely missed out,” security guard Joel Bitonio said in the Browns locker room on December 27th. From the time of year when you think, “Man, we can build on that. ”But now it’s like we really have to take a big step.

“I think after this year. It is like being opened or silent. We now had the chance to get used to each other. Now it’s a big off-season from ‘Hey, what are we going to do to really take this next step? What will every single man do to take the next step? “

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was ill on December 27 and did not exercise. He is classified as questionable. Kitchens would not speculate about Beckham’s chances of playing in the season finale. He would not reveal Beckham’s illness either.

Nick Chubb leads the league with 1,453 yards. He has a 92 meter lead over Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers for the glittering title.

Fellow running back Kareem Hunt, who led the 2017 NFL as a rookie with the Chiefs, wants Chubb to come out on top. Hunt sees good things coming from a Chubb Hunt field in 2020. Hunt only started this season with the ninth game because he had blocked the first eight games.

“I don’t know many fans who can say they won a glittering title, and it’s difficult,” said Hunt. “You have to be consistent. You have to be ready to play any game and Nick deserves it. He’s a workhorse guy, a good person and I can’t be happier for him. He definitely deserves the title. And I think he’ll get it. “

The Browns have not won seven games in a row since 2001-2002 in Butch Davis’ first two seasons as head coach, but they will accomplish that if they beat Cincinnati. They were 9-7 in 2002, lost a wildcard game to the Steelers and haven’t been in the playoffs since.

Kitchens has been the Browns’ seventh head coach since the Butch Davis era ended with the 2004 season. Their only winning season since then was in 2007 when they ended 10: 6. It wasn’t good enough to make the playoffs.

The Browns defeated the Jets and Ravens in their first two street games this season, but have been down 5-0 since then. This could be your chance to celebrate in the visitors’ dressing room again. The Bengals are 0-7 at Paul Brown Stadium.

advertisement