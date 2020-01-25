advertisement

More than half a century later, Tommie Smith and John Carlos are incorporated into the Olympic tradition – their names are anchored in the Olympic Hall of Fame in the United States, their portrait is an indelible part of the universal sports scene.

This greeting with a raised fist that made them Olympic icons and at the same time symbolized that the strength athletes had something for the short time they were on their largest stage – that is still forbidden.

This was the warning this month in the announcement of the IOC, whose athlete commission banned knees and hand movements during medals and competitions. All of this is part of an attempt to stop political demonstrations at this year’s Tokyo Games.

“The eyes of the world will be on the athletes and the Olympic Games,” said IOC President Thomas Bach in his passionate defense of the rules.

IOC athlete representative Kirsty Coventry introduced the guide to clarify an issue that has been confusing to athletes and government agencies for decades.

The issue, which is always bubbling up, emerged last year when two U.S. athletes – Gwen Berry and Race Imboden – used medal ceremonies to make political statements at the Pan American Games. These gestures brought a strong reprimand from the United States Olympic and Paralympic committees, but the groups still seem confused and contradictory in the whole matter. (The USOPC only invited Smith and Carlos to an officially approved event in 2016.)

The IOC received the Athletes’ Commission, which often contradicted the main movements of athletes in other Olympic areas to deal with this issue and provide advice. It was essentially no different from what the IOC itself has been announcing for years. Not surprisingly, some see it as a pristine, retrograde attempt to suppress an increasingly outspoken generation of athletes.

The boom in live television, not to mention what is now available on social media, has enabled athletes – the best examples in recent years to be Colin Kaepernick and Megan Rapinoe, but there are still dozens – to broadcast sports To use news.

Rapinoe’s response to the IOC announcement: “We will not be silenced.” Rapinoe’s open struggle for equal pay for the U.S. women’s soccer team underlined America’s win at the World Cup last year and reminded her of many of the most influential athletes of 2019.

“So much for the protests,” Rapinoe wrote on Instagram last weekend. “So little done what we protest.”

The Athletes’ Commission said disciplinary action would be taken “on a case-by-case basis” and listed the IOC, the sports associations and the national governing bodies of the athletes as those authorized to make the call. There was no mention of what the sanctions might be. In this regard, it added confusion and may have helped to emphasize the power differences between the athletes who are the show and the agencies that run this multi-billion dollar company, and to control the invitation list in every way.

Other questions that were not answered in the guide:

Who decides exactly on the individual cases and how are the cases decided?

Who exactly will ultimately be responsible for implementing the sanctions?

While these questions remained unanswered, the document warned that “it is a fundamental principle that sport is neutral and must be separate from political, religious, or other interference.”

However, this concept contradicts the long threads in the history of the Olympic Games as politics that have dominated the movement since its inception in 1896.

A truncated list contains:

– Hitler’s venue for the 1936 Games (winter and summer) in National Socialist Germany.

—IOC President Avery Brundage treats South Africa’s status at the Olympic Games during apartheid with ham.

– The 1972 massacre of Israeli athletes during the Munich Games.

– The US boycott of the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, followed by the boycott of the Soviet Union of the Games in 1984 in Los Angeles.

– The IOC’s awarding of the 2008 Olympic Games to Beijing, partly with the promise of highlighting the country’s attempt to improve human rights.

More recently, Bach has made the committee a permanent fixture at the United Nations, using the Pyeongchang games in South Korea to try to improve relations between the Koreas, and spending a lot of time negotiating with leaders like that were kind to spend billions on running the Olympics.

While the IOC argues that there are still places in the Olympics where political statements are possible – press conferences and social media below them – it doesn’t tolerate them on the pitch or on the medal stand. This made the picture published by the IOC last Monday all the more impressive: Bach posed on a mountain with athletes in uniform from the United States and Iran at the Youth Olympic Games – a political statement in a time of debate aimed at that IOC to advance the IOC’s longstanding credo that the Olympic Games promote peace.

Peace itself is dependent on politics, and the people who run the Olympic Games are well connected to this world.

No fewer than nine members of the IOC itself are princes, princesses, dukes or sheikhs – and this list does not include the large number of government officials involved in organizations that leave the IOC. For example, half of the board of the World Anti-Doping Agency comes from governments around the world.

Bach has highlighted political concerns as one of the main dividers of the Russian doping scandal that has affected the Olympic Games in the past five years.

The latest move comes in the run-up to a divisive election year in the United States, the country that has the largest contingent for the Olympic Games, wins the most medals, and often lands some of the most outstanding athletes on the podium.

Smith and Carlos were booted out of Mexico City after their protest. If history – not to mention Rapinoe’s reaction – is a guide, the IOC could be able to decide whether to make that kind of statement again.

