A new charity shop in Derbyshire that will raise funds to oppose abortion has sparked a protest from residents.

The store is scheduled to open in Breaston today, Friday, January 24, under the auspices of life, an organization that wants to “make abortion a thing of the past” and demand “justice for unborn children.”

Residents of the village have expressed concerns about the controversial store’s arrival in their village and will hold a demonstration at the store on Saturday January 25.

Many view the charity’s pro-life and anti-abortion messages as outdated and sexist.

When she heard about the store opening, Breaston entrepreneur Michelle Torr was shocked.

In response, the 50-year-old launched a petition and organized a demonstration for Saturday morning.

The petition which started about a month ago has attracted over 3,000 signatures.

She said: “When I heard that the store was opening, I was hoping it was not the charity I had heard of from my Irish friends a long time ago.

“I was shocked that they were allowed to call themselves a charity. It is the 21st century.”

Breaston entrepreneur Michelle Torr organized the protest

Although she has never campaigned before, Ms. Torr said she was “incredibly passionate” about the subject.

She added: “It’s 2020, women should have rights over their own bodies, life should not be endangered because of a group.

“No woman should be asked to continue a pregnancy that she cannot manage financially or emotionally.”

Torr said the objective of Saturday’s peaceful protest was to “provide information” and distribute leaflets to people.

She said they were not there to cause problems but because “people just need the truth”.

“People are allowed to have their own opinions but you cannot have an informed opinion without this information,” she added.

A pro-choice group based in Nottingham will support the event.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. outside the Life store at Draycott Road, one of the 12 other outlets operated by the organization.

In response to the protest, a Life spokesperson said: “We heard about a protest project from a group of people mainly from Nottingham and around Breaston, led by the owner of a nearby store. of ours.

“We are disappointed that they choose to protest a store that raises funds to support vulnerable women in crisis.

“We have had many expressions of support from the people of Breaston.

“We know they recognize the good work our charity does to help women and we are confident they will support our store.

“Those who claim to be pro-choice should expand this position to allow people to choose where they want to shop and to choose the charities they want to support.”

