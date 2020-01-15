advertisement

Demonstrators in Beirut broke the windows of several banks on January 14 and damaged ATMs in the Hamra district as protests against the government continued in the Lebanese city, local media reported. According to The Daily Star, at least 59 people were arrested and 47 police officers injured in violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces. This video shows protesters attacking the front of Beirut Bank with ripped street signs to smash the building’s windows. The Lebanese security forces condemned the “attacks” by “rioters” who launched projectiles and fired fireworks at police officers. Reuters reported on January 14 that a United Nations official blamed Lebanese politicians for the country’s economic collapse and failed to develop a plan to deal with the crisis. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

