BAGHDAD – Thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered on Tuesday outside the main gate of the US embassy compound in Baghdad to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia.

US forces carried out air strikes Sunday against militant Kataib Hezbollah in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

The strikes run the risk of dragging Iraq further into an intermediate conflict between the United States and Iran at a time when it is being hit by mass protests against the political system.

Some protesters threw stones at the gate while others shouted, “No, no, America! … No, no, Trump!” Iraqi special forces were stationed around the main gate to prevent them from entering the embassy.

Qais al-Khazali, Iran-backed militia leader Asaib Ahl al-Haq and many other senior militia leaders were among the protesters. Kataib Hezbollah flags were hanging on the fence surrounding the building.

Iraqis are taking to the streets in their thousands almost daily to condemn, among other things, militias like Kataib Hezbollah and their Iranian defenders who back the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Abdul Mahdi condemned the attacks, which killed at least 25 fighters and wounded 55. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Maher Nazeh and Thaier al-Sudani; written by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

