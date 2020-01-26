advertisement

HONG KONG – A group of protesters set up the lobby of a newly-built Hong Kong apartment building on Sunday which authorities planned to use as a quarantine facility for the coronavirus outbreak.

A Reuters witness saw some masked, black-clad protesters boarding a public housing block in the Fanling district near the border with China and placing a Molotov cocktail before it was over. Black smoke could be seen exiting the building at the sound of fire alarms. Windows shattered.

The fire was later set on by firefighters and the damage appeared to be confined to the lobby area. Hundreds of riot police also moved, arresting at least one person.

As fears of a virus outbreak intensify, calls have increased for the Hong Kong government to block the financial center border with mainland China to minimize the risk of infection.

Earlier in the afternoon, hundreds of regular Hong Kong citizens had blocked roads leading to the brick building and other debris to protest plans to turn the building into a quarantine area after the number of confirmed cases in the city climbed to six .

“We are dissatisfied with the government choosing this residential property as a (quarantine) village as it is very close to a residential area and an elementary school,” said a 28-year-old Tsang resident.

Hong Kong has been plagued by protests for the past seven months focused on Hong Kong’s relationship with mainland China: with some protesters taking to the streets against what they see as increasing interference from Beijing. Beijing denies intervention and blames the West for inciting trouble in the former British colony.

The spread of the coronovirus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has garnered further pressure on the tangled Hong Kong authorities, who have so far refused to categorically block the flow of visitors from mainland China across several land border crossings. Direct train and flight connections to and from Wuhan, however, have been suspended.

Hong Kong authorities had earlier said they would turn “Fai Ming Estate, an unqualified public property in Fanling, into temporary housing for quarantine and surveillance of close contact people without symptoms if necessary.”

But after the protest, the government said in a statement that “it will cease the work prepared at Fai Ming Estate”.

Health authorities in the afternoon said 107 people were now under quarantine and there were 77 suspected cases.

The ability of the new coronavirus to spread is tightening and infections can continue to increase, China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday, with nearly 2,000 people in China infected and 56 killed by the disease. (Additional reporting by Felix Tam and Alexander Solum in Hong Kong; Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Toby Chopra)

