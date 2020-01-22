advertisement

About 100 protesters gathered outside a downtown Calgary office Wednesday morning to rally for – and against – a proposed oil mine north of Alberta.

Protesters from both Canada’s pro-pipeline project and environmental disappearance rebel groups gathered outside Teck Resources’ office at 9th Avenue S.E. calling on the federal government to support or reject the massive, $ 20.6 billion Frontier project.

“We are pressuring the government to take action on the climate crisis that we think is holding society back,” Disappearance rebel spokeswoman Sarah Flynn said. “We feel the Teck mine is for many reasons inconsistent with Canada’s intentions, so we are here to pressure the government to reject this proposal.”

Proponents of the project said the mine is innovative and would be a boon to the province’s economy.

“We have to really celebrate this and the people behind the project,” said Canada’s director of communications Andie Johnston. “This will contribute tens of billions of dollars to the Canadian economy over its lifetime.”

A pro-girl group opposes protesters against Teck on Wednesday.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

About a dozen policemen watched the opposing rallies, the direction of traffic and the standoff between the two sides.

A decision on the project is expected by the Trudeau government by the end of February.

If approved, the Frontier mine would produce up to 260,000 barrels of oil per day by 2037 and generate about 4.1 megatons of carbon dioxide annually.

A similar protest took place in Edmonton on Tuesday, where about 100 anti-oil protesters occupied the office building in Canada.

