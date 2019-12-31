advertisement

BAGHDAD / WASHINGTON – Angry protesters over US airstrikes in Iraq threw stones and destroyed a security post at the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting up a confrontation with guards and presenting a new challenge to US President Donald Trump. .

The protests, led by Iranian-backed militias, prompted the United States to deploy additional US Marines to protect embassy personnel who were gathered inside the facility.

Embassy guards used stun grenades and tear gas to repel the protesters, who stormed and burned the security post at the entrance but did not violate the main compound.

The State Department said diplomatic personnel inside were safe and there were no plans to evacuate them.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said troops from the 82nd Air Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina could be sent to the region in the next few hours if needed. They could number in the hundreds, though less than a thousand, officials said.

The unprecedented attack on a US diplomatic mission in Iraq marked a sharp escalation of conflict between representatives of the United States and Iran – both influential players in the country – and plunged US relations with Iraq to their worst levels in years. .

The United States and its allies invaded Iraq in 2003 and ousted Saddam Hussein. But political stability has been elusive.

Trump, on a two-week vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi of Iraq. “President Trump emphasized the need to protect US personnel and equipment in Iraq,” the White House said.

Trump – suddenly at risk of entering his re-election year in 2020 with a new foreign policy headache – accused Iran of orchestrating the violence and said Tehran would be held accountable.

The protests followed Sunday’s US air strikes on bases operated by Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia inside Iraq, which killed at least 25 fighters and wounded 55. The strikes were revenge for the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on a The Iraqi military base, which Washington blamed on Kataib Hezbollah.

“Iran killed an American contractor, injuring many. We responded strongly, and we always will,” Trump said in a tweet. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. “

Iran, under severe economic hardship by condemning the US sanctions imposed by Trump, denied responsibility.

“America has the startling courage to attribute Iran to the protests of the Iraqi people against the savage (Washington) killings of at least 25 Iraqis,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

Democrats upset that Trump rejected Iran’s nuclear deal negotiated by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2015 were quick to dismiss the incident as a failure of Trump’s Iran policy.

“The predictable result of the Trump administration’s relentless crackdown, escalation and miscalculation in the Middle East is that we are now hurting closer to an unauthorized war with Iran that the American people do not support,” said US Senator Tom Udall, a member Democrat of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Findings and tear gases

The protesters, shortly joined by Iranian-backed Shiite Muslim militia leaders, threw stones at the embassy gate as others chanted, “No, no, America! No, no, Trump!”

Iraqi special forces prevented the entry of protesters, later strengthened by US-trained Iraqi counterterrorism forces.

The embassy has been hit by sporadic but non-lethal rocket fire in recent months, and was shelled regularly after the US-led invasion of 2003, but has not been physically attacked by demonstrators this way before.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, a paramilitary group of militias that have been formally integrated into the Iraqi armed forces, said 62 militants and civilians were wounded by tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

A Reuters witness saw blood on the face of a wounded militant and on the stomach of another as their colleagues carried them away.

Iraqis have been taking to the streets in their thousands almost daily to condemn, among other things, militias like Kataib Hezbollah and their Iranian patrons who support the government of Abdul Mahdi.

Kataib Hezbollah is one of the smallest but most powerful militias of Iran-backed militants. Its flags were hung on the fence around the embassy.

More than 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq supporting local forces. (Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Palm Beach and Daphne Psaledakis, Doina Chiacu and Diane Bartz in Washington; writing by Steve Holland; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

