BAGHDAD / WASHINGTON – Angry protesters over US air strikes in Iraq threw stones and destroyed a security post at the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting up a confrontation with the guards and prompting the United States to send additional troops to the Middle East.

The protests, led by Iran-backed militias, presented a new foreign policy challenge to US President Donald Trump, who faces re-election in 2020. He threatened to retaliate against Iran.

The State Department said diplomatic personnel inside were safe and there were no plans to evacuate them.

Embassy guards used stun grenades and tear gas to repel the protesters, who stormed and burned the security post at the entrance but did not violate the main compound.

The Pentagon said that in addition to the Marines sent to protect embassy personnel, some 750 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division would be deployed to the Middle East and that additional troops had been prepared to deploy within the next few days.

“This deployment is a timely and preventive action taken in response to increased levels of threat to US personnel and facilities, as we have seen today in Baghdad,” US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told a statement.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the 750 troops would initially be based in Kuwait. Officials said about 4,000 troops could be sent to the region in the coming days if needed.

More than 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq supporting local forces.

The unprecedented attack on a US diplomatic mission in Iraq marked a sharp escalation of conflict between representatives of the United States and Iran – both influential players in the country – and plunged US relations with Iraq to their worst levels in years. .

The United States and its allies invaded Iraq in 2003 and ousted Saddam Hussein. But political stability has been elusive.

Trump, on a two-week vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi of Iraq. “President Trump emphasized the need to protect US personnel and equipment in Iraq,” the White House said.

Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violence.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lost lives or damage to any of our facilities. They will pay a great price! This is not a warning, it is a threat, ”Trump said in a tweet.

Iran, under severe economic hardship by condemning the US sanctions imposed by Trump, denied responsibility.

“America has the startling courage to attribute Iran to the protests of the Iraqi people against the savage (Washington) killings of at least 25 Iraqis,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

The embassy incident came seven years after a 2012 attack by armed militants at the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, which resulted in the death of the US ambassador and three other Americans and led to numerous congressional investigations.

TENSIONS ON AIR STRICTS

The protests followed Sunday’s US air strikes on bases operated by Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia inside Iraq, which killed at least 25 fighters and wounded 55. The strikes were revenge for the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on a The Iraqi military base, which Washington blamed on Kataib Hezbollah.

“Iran killed an American contractor, injuring many. We responded strongly, and we always will,” Trump said in a tweet. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. “

Democrats upset that Trump rejected Iran’s nuclear deal negotiated by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2015 were quick to dismiss the incident as a failure of Trump’s Iran policy.

“The predictable result of the Trump administration’s relentless crackdown, escalation and miscalculation in the Middle East is that we are now hurting closer to an unauthorized war with Iran that the American people do not support,” said US Senator Tom Udall, a member Democrat of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The protesters, briefly joined by leaders of the Iranian-backed Shia Muslim militia, threw stones at the embassy gate while others chanted, “No, no, America! No, no, Trump!”

Iraqi special forces prevented the entry of protesters, later strengthened by US-trained Iraqi counterterrorism forces.

The embassy has been hit by sporadic but non-lethal rocket fire in recent months, and was shelled regularly after the US-led invasion of 2003, but had not been physically attacked by demonstrators that way before.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CBS News that U.S. officials never thought about evacuating the embassy and had kept heat on Iraqi officials to make sure the compound was safe.

“We reminded them all day long of their continued responsibility,” he said.

The People’s Mobilization Forces, a paramilitary group of militias that have been formally integrated into the Iraqi armed forces, said 62 militants and civilians were injured by tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

A Reuters witness saw blood on the face of a wounded militant and on the stomach of another as their colleagues carried them away.

Iraqis have taken to the streets in the thousands almost daily to condemn, among other things, militias like Kataib Hezbollah and their Iranian defenders who support the government of Abdul Mahdi.

Kataib Hezbollah is one of the smallest but most powerful militias of Iran-backed militants. Its flags were hung on the fence around the embassy.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad and Idrees Ali in Washington; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Palm Beach, Fla. And Daphne Psaledakis, Doina Chiacu, Diane Bartz in Washington; Writing by Steve Holland; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Peter Cooney )

