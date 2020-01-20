advertisement

Protesters blocked access to B.C. The Ferries ferry terminal in Swartz Bay is delaying departures to Lower Mainland and the Gulf Islands this morning to assist the heads of Wet’suwet’en in northern BC. and their objections to a gas pipeline through their territory.

The protest blocked Highway 17 below the Lands End flyover near the ferry terminal.

There were also kayaks in the water that blocked the ships, according to B.C. Ferries.

advertisement

The organizers said the protest would end around 9:00 a.m.

B.C. According to Ferries, the crossings from Swartz Bay to the Gulf Islands are slowly starting to operate again. The 7 o’clock departure from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen left the schedule by 70 minutes, while the 9 o’clock departure was canceled. Ferries that depart around 9 a.m. include the Mayne Queen from Otter Bay, the Queen of Cumberland from Swartz Bay and the Salish Raven from Village Bay.

The “call to action” by “grassroot organizers” blocked the crossings, “to demand respect for the sovereignty of Wet’suwet’en and to counter the threat of a violent RCMP invasion,” said the organizers.

B.C. Ferry services were cut and many stopped in the dock, including the Coastal Renaissance, the Spirit of Vancouver Island, the Mayne Queen, the Queen of Cumberland and the Salish Raven.

B.C. RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Manseau said Sidney-North Saanich RCMP are on stage. “Everyone has the right to protest. It’s a very fine line. Obviously this is a very controversial issue.”

Vehicles on the motorway route leading to the ferry terminal are secured. The sign on the overpass says “Respect Wet’suwet’en”. Other signs are “Stop Colonial Injection Pipeline; we’re standing with the wet’suwet’en.” Up to 100 people are involved.

The protesters say the blockade is a response to a recent call by the Wet’suwet’en for solidarity actions that “shut down railroads, ports, and industrial infrastructure.”

It is about the planned Coastal GasLink pipeline, which is to extend 670 kilometers in the north of British Columbia and begins near Dawson Creek and extends to an export terminal in Kitimat. It is the center of an ongoing injunction against injunctive relief.

The Coastal GasLink is part of a $ 40 billion LNG Canada project and is critical to the region’s economic future, B.C. said. Prime Minister John Horgan at a press conference last week.

Horgan said last week that the pipeline was being built despite hereditary bosses from the Wet’suwet’en nation having objected near Smithers. They said the project did not have their approval.

Horgan informed reporters that all permits to proceed with the project have been received and that 20 First Nations have approved it along the pipeline route. “The courts have confirmed that this project can and will continue.”

Kolin Sutherland-Wilson, a spokesman for the demonstrators at the ferry port, said B.C. went back.

“If indigenous governments are criminalized on their own ceded land, it is not reconciliation,” said … “Things are so obviously reversing that we have to get out and do what we can.”

The protesters say they opposed B.C. Ferries “due to the company’s increasing integration into the LPG industry.”

B.C. Ferries has proposed ‘upgrades’ for two of its ferries, making them dependent on the product that Coastal GasLink is threatening to bring to Wet’suwet’en, the group said in a press release.

ceharnett@timescolonist.com

Click here to view the original version of this story.

advertisement