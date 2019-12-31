advertisement

BAGHDAD, Iraq – Protesters attacked the American embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, scaled the walls and forced the gates of the compound, as hundreds demonstrated against US air strikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

Two sources during the demonstration witnessed the attempt to break into the building – the largest US embassy in the world – and that security personnel have fired tear gas to ward off the attack. Video footage shows protesters breaking windows, burning items outside and throwing stones over the walls.

The pro-Iranian demonstrators were mostly from the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) of Iraq, a coalition of predominantly Shiite militias. Three leaders of powerful militia groups were also seen during the protest, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who leads Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah, who was the target of the American strikes on Sunday.

The strikes and protests come in a time of high tensions between the US and Iran and have aroused fears of a new proxy war in the Middle East.

The US launched five air strikes in Iraq and Syria at facilities controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, killing at least 25 and 51 injured, in the first major US military response to weeks of deadly rocket attacks on US-Iraqi targets by Kataib Hezbollah.

US officials said the strikes were conducted with F-15 Strike Eagle fighter aircraft and targeted weapon storage facilities and command and control locations used by Kataib Hezbollah. The Pentagon said the sites were used “to plan and conduct attacks on US-Iraq joint forces.

Trump blames Iran

US President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that the air strikes were a reaction to a recent attack in which an American contractor was killed. He blamed Iran for the contractor’s death and Tuesday’s attack on the embassy.

“Iran has killed an American contractor and injured many. We have responded strongly and will continue to do so. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US embassy in Iraq. They are held fully responsible. Moreover, we expect Iraq to use its armed forces to protect the embassy, ​​and that is also reported! Trump tweeted.

Washington tightened economic pressure on Tehran this year through its ‘maximum pressure’ campaign, while Iran responded with what it calls for ‘maximum resistance’, including reducing compliance with the international nuclear deal. The Trump government removed the US from that deal in May 2018, which led to a provocation campaign between the two countries.

The air strikes and embassies are attacking have also created new tensions between allies Washington and Baghdad, with Iraqi police and soldiers among the dead and wounded. They come in a time of unrest while massive protests in Iraq challenge the country’s precarious government.

Baghdad warned Monday that his relations with the US were in danger after the strikes. Questions have also been raised as to whether the Iraqi troops allow the protesters to reach the US embassy, ​​a strongly reinforced building in an ares that is usually limited.

Controversial Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi called on protesters to leave the area around the US Embassy on Tuesday and warned protesters of aggression.

“We ask everyone to leave these places immediately, and we recall that any aggression or intimidation of foreign embassies and representations is an act that is strictly prohibited by the security forces and will be punished by law with the most severe penalties,” Abdul Mahdi said in a statement.

But he also described the dead in the American air strikes as “martyrs” and supported a funeral for them in the streets of the capital.

