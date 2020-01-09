advertisement

MOSKOW – Crowds of demonstrators opposing a local election stormed the authorities’ headquarters in Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia on Thursday and demanded the resignation of its president, Russian state media reported.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the building in the city of Sukhumi, the capital of the pro-Russian region, before knocking on the door and slamming windows to get in, pictures and footage circulated by Russian state media showed.

The isolated region of Abkhazia broke away from Georgia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Most countries consider it a part of Georgia, but Russia recognized its independence and that of the South Ossetian region after winning a brief war against Georgia in 2008. Russia has troops based in Abkhazia.

advertisement

Thursday’s riot came when authorities decided to review a call by opposition leader Alkhas Kvitsinia to rescind the results of his runoff against incumbent President Raul Khajimba in September.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called the elections in Abkhazia illegal and a “shameful process” that violates the country’s sovereignty.

The Russian embassy in Abkhazia said it was monitoring the situation. (Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

advertisement