WASHINGTON – A protester broke into the Senate visitor’s gallery shouting “dismiss the allegations” during the trial of US President Donald Trump’s election Wednesday, only to quickly succumb and get handcuffed by police.

As Democrats from the House of Representatives made their case against Trump inside the Senate chamber, police kept the unidentified man on the tile floor in a nearby hallway as he continued to shout the words “Jesus Christ,” “abortion,” and “for shame “. “

“Reject charges … against President Trump,” the protester, who appeared to be an older man with gray hair, shouted as police handcuffed him.

The concern prompted Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries to suspend his presentation of evidence against Trump. But proceedings soon resumed. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Rosalba O’Brien)

