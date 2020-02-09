advertisement

Under current California law, fifth, seventh, and ninth grade schoolchildren are given a physical fitness test that measures everything from aerobic performance to mobility and upper body strength.

According to the California Department of Education, the main goal of the test is to help students develop lifelong habits for regular physical activity. The test consists of six parts, which have a certain level of fitness to prevent diseases that are due to inactivity. The test results can be used by students, teachers and parents. “

Because of the dramatic increase in childhood obesity, not just in California but across the country, it makes sense to measure our children’s fitness. Such tests can also motivate young people to improve their overall health.

As of next year, however, schools will suspend the fitness exam because, according to Governor Newsom, physical fitness exams are “discriminatory”.

As explained by Governor Gavin Newsom’s Treasury, the suspension is based on complaints from parents that the test is discriminatory for students with disabilities and for non-binary students because it includes a body mass index screening that is only male or female Offers options. (Fact check: Students with disabilities do not have to take the test.)

DOF spokesman H.D. Palmer also pointed to studies showing that BMI screenings could lead to body shame and bullying: “In view of the numerous studies on the effects of bullying on transgender and special educators, it is important to take this break and decide whether the current one Test can be changed or whether a new evaluation should be developed. “

While school bullying is a real problem that needs to be addressed, there is no point in sacrificing the health of most public school children for the risk that some children will hurt their feelings.

California’s political leaders are increasingly rejecting the values ​​of excellence and individual performance. This rejection harms our youth. Protect your students, especially as they get older, from the reality that life can be unfair. This applies not only to those who are capable of top performance, but also to the youth who want to protect this attitude.

Another example of California’s deliberate pursuit of mediocrity at the expense of excellence can be seen in the ongoing struggle for college admission.

Progressive activists have even filed a lawsuit, arguing that standardized tests are unjust for minority communities, despite the fact that everyone has to take the same test.

A recent report by a special task force from the University of California recommended that such tests be continued, but a long-term plan was also established based on more subjective eligibility criteria. California is doing a pretty bad job of preparing our young people for future success. Whether in real life or not, people are judged on their values, intellect, work ethic and ability to deal with adversity. They are also judged on how they treat others, including uncomfortable people or people who think much differently from them.

Are we really doing our young people a favor by creating “safe spaces” on the college campus and forbidding controversial speakers and ideas? There are no participation trophies in real life. In the real world, there is no refuge from actions or words that could “trigger” young people who have never had to face anything that they may find offensive.

California was an exceptional state in the past. Let us not suppress the development of our youth into extraordinary citizens.

Jon Coupal is president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

