The elixir of life of the dynasty leagues in fantasy baseball will always be a perspective. Unlike fantasy football dynasty leagues, where rookie players are drafted by NFL teams with clearer perspectives (unless you’re playing in a Devy league), a Dynasty baseball league requires the ability to show talent to identify who the major leagues may not see for several years, if any.

It is important to remember that player development is not always linear. There are countless stories of players whose careers have been interrupted due to injuries or poor performance, and then revived later. Justin Turner was a mediocre prospect with a certain utility before a swing move made him a multi-year all-star. Max Fried, the No. 7 overall winner in the 2012 MLB design for the Padres, lost some of its shine after an operation by Tommy John that had cost him most of the years 2014 and 2015. The injury involved issues that he did not have or a third pitch required to get right-handed people that may be for the bullpen. San Diego distributed it to the Atlanta Braves.

If you had spent a first round with Fried in your 2013 rookie draft, you would have had to wait six years to get a return on this investment, as he didn’t live up to the promise of his projections until 2019. Turner played more than a decade of professional baseball before the outbreak. They are Cinderella stories. For every Fried or Turner, the waiver wires of the dynasty leagues and the back end of many banks are littered with potential customers who ultimately did not keep their promise.

It is always possible that a potential customer you sell or drop will find out one day. The following names appear in many lists of prospective buyers as often as in this article for sale. Nonetheless, these five potential customers have seen their stock fluctuate slightly over the past season, and if your confidence in one of them fluctuates, now is the time to sell.

Jazz Chisholm (SS – MIA)

Chisholm became a hot topic when the Miami Marlins traded Zac Gallen to be acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks as of last season’s closing date. Many were surprised that the Marlins would give up a pitcher like Gallen, especially one that had already shown a strong ability to get big league hitters out. Gallen debuted earlier this year with 2.72 ERA in seven starts and 43 in 36.1 innings. Chisholm was Arizona’s top perspective, and the much-noticed shortstop rose from 0.783 to 0.966 after being promoted to High-A, while maintaining the same power / speed combination that many scouts said he could do a 20/20 floor in the majors one day.

Unfortunately, a closer look at the statistics shows an unsustainable .443 BABIp during his 36 game stint at High-A. In 2019, Chisholm struggled with the contact in Double-A, and his hit tool suggests that he may have difficulty ever hitting over 0.250. While he has improved after the trade, his inconsistent hit tool has asked many questions whether this will be Lewis Brinson 2.0 in Miami and not the second time Tim Anderson is coming. Negotiating a dynamic athlete like Chisholm is always risky, but Chisholm could turn out to be a better athlete than a baseball player. You may be able to get a more reliable asset from a business with an owner who is enthusiastic about Chisholm’s athletic skills.

Nolan Gorman (3B – STL)

Gorman has lighthouse power and was arguably the best racket of the 2018 MLB draft. Unfortunately, his high swing makes it harder for him to hit the high heat and he slips inside on his hands. This is reinforced by a pull percentage of almost 40%, which leads to a lot of swings and misses (31.7% K rate last season in high-A). These many problems when making contact at the lower levels are not a good sign in the long run, but the performance potential makes it an attractive target. Many owners will ignore swing and miss tendencies and pay for their performance since young players like Joey Gallo and Pete Alonso have been successful in fantasy leagues, but these two were anomalies.

Carter Kieboom (SS – WHAT)

Kieboom is still a top 20 player, although he had a 5-29 draw in 16 bats in just 39 bats last season. Washington will almost certainly give him a longer face this year, but further struggles could push his stock so far that he can no longer achieve the same rate of return that he can now achieve.

Kieboom’s best minor league season was Triple-A last year, where he hit a solid .303 / .409 / .493 line, but was further reinforced by a career high of .362 BABIP. Nevertheless, Kieboom always held a good average and a good OBP with some power. Marcus Semien’s 2019 season (.285 / .369 / .522 with 33 HRs and 10 SB) could be the upper limit of Kieboom, and it’s a good one. Nevertheless, his value as a top prospect is currently high and it could be the best time to move him if it turns out that he is as unsuccessful this year as the next prospect on this list.

Brendan Rodgers (INF – COL)

Rodgers’ call was eagerly awaited last year, and many Redraft league owners dropped a lot of FAAB to win before his debut. He is another power / speed expert, but with the added benefit of calling Coors Field at home, Rodgers struggled to prevail against Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson, and hit a low score at 33.3% from .224 / .272 / .250; that was with a .347 BABIP, nothing less. Admittedly, Rodgers only earned 81 at-bats in a sporadic season before tearing his labrum and having surgery in June.

As a former top 12 player in the entire baseball field, Rodgers is still very popular in many baseball circles. As with most names on this list, he could one day become a multi-year all-star. However, his difficulty in recognizing the big league places makes him a top seller, while his potential status remains high. This is especially true if you fear that another year in which he will not fully exploit his potential will significantly devalue his stock.

Mitch Keller (SP – PIT)

Keller should join Jameson Taillon at the top of the pirate rotation after the Gerrit Cole trade. Unfortunately, Taillon continued to struggle with injuries, Keller was blown up in eleven starts (7.13 ERA), and the entire pirate organization crashed and burned in 2019, culminating in the dismissal of team president Frank Coonelly, general manager Neal Huntington, and manager Clint Hurdle. New team president Travis Williams spent his career in the NHL and Derek Shelton replaced Hurdle as manager. Shelton has worked successfully as a co-trainer for various small market teams, and although a cultural change is emerging, it remains to be seen what the corporate philosophy will look like.

In short, the situation in Pittsburgh has turned upside down and it is unclear how Keller fits in with it. What savvy dynasty owners will know is that Keller’s bloated ERA with a small sample was accompanied by a much glossier 3.19 FIP and a 12.19 K / 9. He also suffered from a ridiculously high .475 BABIP. Keller has a strong success story in the small league, so someone is sure to be interested in getting it cheap. A wise owner could potentially use this desire and the underlying numbers above to bring something closer to the maximum price. The uncertainty about the organization and the fact that Keller is still working on an effective third place to pair with a mid-90s fastball and a strong curve make Keller a buying attraction.

Prepare for your design with our award-winning fantasy baseball tools >>



Paul Ghiglieri is a well-known author at FantasyPros.

