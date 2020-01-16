advertisement

As a child, I played with my best friend and her sister on their beautiful farm in Glendale, KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. We walked barefoot through the house, played innocent hide and giggle with her mother. Last week, this farm was the scene of a brutal robbery and robbery in which a mother and father (the farm manager) were tied to a power cord and injured and left helpless … while their teenage daughter was kidnapped and raped after being forced to drive an ATM and withdraw cash. The police are still looking for the three attackers.

Stock photo: Pixabay

Chris Pappas, DA’s KZN spokesman for Agriculture and Rural Development, said today that the DA has an urgent debate on rural security and the impact of crime on farmers, farm workers, and rural communities following a “flood of brutal attacks on farms in.” the province “will be calling in the past few days”.

While some critics are quickly switching to the “white genocide” move, these crimes are not racist. You are criminal. And terrible. The family that was brutally attacked in Glendale was reportedly Indian.

Pappas said: “The prosecutor is deeply concerned about the two recent incidents in the Glendale region near Kranskloof and in KwaDukuza on the province’s north coast. We extend our sincere condolences to the victims of these hideous crimes. These heartless and inhumane acts must be answered with the toughest response by law enforcement agencies. “

Pappas said that despite the DA’s request that agriculture and rural development MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi take rural security more seriously, she dismissed it as an issue for which she was not responsible.

Pappas said: “In order not to downplay other crimes, attacks on farms are generally brutal and violent, and are often associated with torture, rape, and murder. They have to be taken seriously and not simply dismissed as further statistics of the South African crime pandemic. “

Last year, the DA launched a national security plan for rural areas, which will also be part of the billions in security efforts in the Western Cape, in which the government rules.

The plan includes:

Calls on the government to subsidize rural security initiatives such as farm watches and farm patrols;

The introduction and subsidization of a citizen radio network;

The establishment of a Directorate for Rural Security within SAPS and

Introduction of crime technology in rural areas, including drones and license plate recognition cameras

Western Cape businesswoman Sesakho Ses Mveku-Mchunu, whose staff in Cape Town was recently robbed and handcuffed at gunpoint, said it was time for the South Africans to stand together on all the crimes.

“Focusing on the color of the people killed is why we don’t stand together to fight … We held hands to fight rape and murder of women and children and together we made a lot of noise . “

She said it is not that “white people are killed on their farms”, but that “farmers are killed, it just happens that most farm owners are white”.

She encouraged other South Africans to “take the race part out and make noise for MURDERS … then many will join you … we have to make loud noise together” and stop “allowing politicians to split us up”.

