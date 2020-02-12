advertisement

All four prosecutors who secured the conviction of Roger Stone, a long-time associate and friend of Donald Trump, have withdrawn from the case after the Department of Justice changed a presidential judgment that the US president condemned too strictly.

The prosecutor, who recommended Mr. Stone’s imprisonment of up to nine years on Monday, signaled her protests in a flood of court files on Tuesday afternoon when they left the case.

One of the lawyers, Jonathan Kravis, said he had stepped down as a U.S. attorney-at-law, which gave prosecutors in the US law firms the title.

The dramatic move followed Trump’s early Tuesday tweet shortly after midnight criticizing the prosecutor’s conviction recommendation, saying, “I can’t allow this judicial error!”

Mr. Stone, a self-described “dirty trickster” with a Richard Nixon tattoo on his back, was convicted at the end of last year for lying to Congress for his contacts with WikiLeaks prior to the 2016 presidential election.

On Tuesday afternoon, a senior official at the District of Columbia US law firm submitted a five-page memo that overturned the four prosecutors’ recommendation for an earlier conviction.

“The previous filing … does not exactly reflect the Justice Department’s position on an appropriate punishment in this matter,” the filing said.

The new submission did not include a sentence stating that only the “far less than 87-108 months” prison sentence, the original proposal, was justified.

Shame! https://t.co/nNXEjJuVyw

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Everything starts to unravel with the ridiculous 9-year detention recommendation! https://t.co/6baxv3Lvuk

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Is this the judge who put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that even the gangster Al Capone didn’t have to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just ask! https://t.co/Fe7XkepJNN

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Who are the four prosecutors (Müller?) Who cut and fired the Müller fraud for recommending a ridiculous 9-year prison sentence to a man who was involved in an investigation that was illegal, and that they should never have were? started? 13 angry democrats?

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

The recommendations for the sentence are not binding on the judge who oversees Mr. Stone’s case, Amy Berman Jackson, but the views of the prosecutor and the defense attorney can be influential.

‘Abuse of power’

The events raised questions of political interference that affected not only an ally of the President, but also issues related to Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“This situation shows all the signs of undue political interference in law enforcement,” said Chuck Schumer, chairman of the Senate Democratic Party, in a letter to Michael Horowitz, Inspector General for Justice.

Adam Schiff, Democratic Chairman of the House Secret Service Committee, said in a statement: “It would be a blatant abuse of power if President Trump did intervene to reverse the Justice Department career prosecutor’s recommendations.”

Mr Trump declined to participate in the matter in comments to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, but said he had the “absolute right to do so”. He doubled his criticism of the first sentence’s recommendations and said, “I found it ridiculous … I found the whole charge ridiculous.”

Stone (67) was originally prosecuted by special adviser Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into interference in the Russian elections. Two of the prosecutors, Aaron Zelinsky and Adam Jed, who had resigned from the case on Tuesday, had worked on Mr. Müller’s team.

Late Tuesday evening, Mr. Trump sent a series of tweets attacking Judge Jackson and the outgoing prosecutors. “Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller?) Who cut the Müller fraud, and which should never exist, because of the recommendation of a ridiculous 9-year prison sentence against a man who was involved in an investigation that was illegal, and that should never exist started firing? “He said in a tweet.

Mr. Zelinsky, who worked for the Stone case at the District of Columbia U.S. law firm, said in a file that he had resigned as a U.S. attorney. Mr. Jed and Michael Marando, the fourth prosecutor, only said in their records that they would withdraw from the Stone case.

“Extreme and exaggerated”

The four prosecutors had successfully negotiated Mr. Stone’s case and confirmed his conviction in November. None of the four men could be reached immediately for comment.

A spokeswoman for the US law firm in Baltimore said Zelinsky continued to play a role there. A spokeswoman for the US District of Columbia law firm declined to comment.

A DoJ official told the US media on Tuesday that the proposed verdict was “extreme and exaggerated and disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s crimes,” and the ministry would “clarify his position.”

Kerri Kupec, a DoJ spokeswoman, told the US media that the decision to change the verdict was made before Mr. Trump’s tweet and without consulting the White House. Ms. Kupec did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Mr. Stone is seeking a suspended sentence instead of a prison sentence. Grant Stone, an attorney for Mr. Stone, said Tuesday, “In our verdict, we outlined our position on the government’s recommendation yesterday.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020

