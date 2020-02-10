advertisement

The California attorney general said his office would review how the Los Angeles Police Department used the state’s CalGang database after some officials falsified information about innocent people last year and identified them as gang members.

Prosecutor General Xavier Becerra said that if the state audit finds serious violations, or if the LAPD does not follow new regulations that it imposes on the agency, this could mean that access to the decades-old system will be revoked.

“The LAPD’s contributions are under the microscope,” he said during a press conference in downtown LA.

The review takes place after the head of the LAPD has stated that at least 20 officials from the Metropolitan Division, an elite crime-fighting unit, have been identified in internal affairs who may have come up with field interview card information that they use to document their observations on arrests of Drivers or pedestrians.

In some cases, the assessors found inconsistencies between what happened at these stops and what the officials put down in their reports, chief Michel Moore said in January as he presented figures from the city’s 2019 crime report.

At that time, officials said that 10 officers who were checked were deprived of their police powers and sent home. Another 10 were removed from the field and placed on inactive service.

Only one officer has been exposed to internal discipline investigations. This officer should appear before an internal review committee and could be fired.

Moore previously said investigators were investigating hundreds, possibly thousands, of field interview cards submitted by these officials. They also checked thousands of hours of video from the officers’ body-worn cameras.

Through this process, Moore said he hoped to find out how often the officers lied and why. So far, most of the stops made by the officials and the reports they have written are correct.

“There are many cases where the information we examine is accurate and complete,” he said. “Nevertheless, it is a cleaning. We go through the entire list.”

The LAPD investigation was launched in early 2019 after a mother in Van Nuys complained to commanders at a local police station that her son had been added to the CalGang database.

She insisted that he was not a gang member. After reviewing the field interview card and an officer’s footage from the stop, a commander discovered that the man had been incorrectly added to the system.

When he alerted the LAPD leadership to the problem, an investigation found that other officers related to the First Officer had intentionally entered misleading information about people in CalGang.

The LAPD and dozens of other law enforcement agencies have been using the database for around two decades, officials from the Attorney General’s Office said.

With CalGang, local police can enter the names of people who are gang members themselves or who they believe have ties to gangs.

In practice, this means that family members and friends of gang members have also added their names to the database. In a state examination in 2016, children aged 1 year were included in the system.

The review prompted the legislature to give the Attorney General more control over the operation of CalGang. At this point, there were around 150,000 people in the system – a cleanup initiated by Becerra reduced this number. There are now around 80,000, officials said on Monday.

Becerra said on Monday that the new rules would allow him to increase oversight of the LAPD and other law enforcement agencies, although he would not say whether other police departments across the state are also under investigation.

Police officers across the state say there are sufficient controls on how they can use the abuse control system.

Edward Medrano, former Gardena police chief, who now works for the attorney general and will assist in the state audit of the LAPD, said CalGang could not be used by the police as evidence of gang membership – the system is an investigative tool. and not meant for punishment.

“You still have to use evidence in court to prove that someone is a gang member,” he said.

Becerra explained an agreement with the LAPD to monitor its internal review and to change its control over the use of CalGang by officials.

In a letter to Chief Moore, Becerra agreed to conduct a detailed review of his records, to develop new oversight procedures, to train his officers, and to request additional reviews from local commanders. At the end of the review, Becerra said he could revoke or block LAPD’s access to CalGang, or send a letter to the police department in a limited step.

In a statement on Monday, LAPD officials said they would be involved in reviewing the DOJ.

Becerra said LAPD is one of the country’s largest law enforcement agencies and the largest user of the CalGang system. He said removing them from the database would be “a great success” for their viability.

“Obviously there were problems with the database,” said Becerra. “We’re trying to make sure we’re doing it right.”

