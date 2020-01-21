advertisement

Republican Senate chairman Mitch McConnell sparked outrage among Democrats by imposing impeachment rules against US President Donald Trump that could raise the bar for the introduction of evidence and lead to nightly marathon sessions in which the number of Americans, that may follow the procedure may be limited.

Mr McConnell’s resolution is expected to be adopted on Tuesday when the trial against Mr Trump is due to begin. Mr McConnell said earlier this month that he had “the votes” to continue in the Republican-controlled Senate without the participation of the Democrats.

The Senate received the impeachment articles last week from the House of Representatives accusing Trump of abuse of power and Congress disability. The president is accused of exerting pressure on his Ukrainian counterparts to investigate Joe Biden, Trump’s former vice president and Trump’s leading democratic rival in the 2020 election.

Mr McConnell’s resolution gives the House Democrats, who will act as prosecutors, and Mr Trump’s defense team 24 hours to present their arguments. To do this, however, they must use their time over a period of two days. The first session begins on Wednesday at 1 p.m. This means that the process can take late into the night.

Democrats have demanded that the process include calling witnesses and allowing new evidence that is not included in Parliament’s impeachment investigation. However, Mr McConnell’s resolution votes by simple majority whether witnesses or evidence should be allowed until after the opening statements, and the senators are given 16 hours to interview the President’s lawyer and House Democrats.

The decision stipulates that witnesses who are elected by the Senate for the examination of witnesses first make a statement behind closed doors. The Senate “decides which witnesses testify after the deposit”.

Votes would also be required before taking into account the evidence gathered during Parliament’s impeachment investigation.

Senate Minority President Chuck Schumercall called McConnell’s resolution “nothing less than a national shame” and said the Republican was “damned keen to make it much more difficult to obtain witnesses and documents and intend to speed up the process” ,

Mr. Schumer has asked, among others, John Bolton, the former national security advisor, and Acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to testify after the Trump administration advised them not to cooperate with the house’s impeachment investigation.

The seven House Democrats who served as impeachers condemned the resolution on Tuesday. “A White House-driven and rigged process with a shortened schedule that runs late into the night and further obscures the president’s misconduct is not what the American people expect or deserve,” they said in a joint statement. Democratic spokeswoman for the House of Nancy Pelosisaid that any senator who supports McConnell’s “sham process” must be held accountable to the American people.

Trump in Davos when the process starts

Trump will be at the beginning of his trial at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he gave a speech on Tuesday calling environmentalists “alarmists” and claiming that he had made the US economy a “roaring geyser of opportunities”. He is also said to meet with world leaders, including Iraqi President Barham Salihand, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Monday, Mr Trump’s lawyers had outlined his defense in a 171-page legal statement that the president had done nothing wrong and that the allegation of abuse of power was a “novel theory” that did not support his impeachment.

A White House statement named eight Republican congressmen who would serve as part of Trump’s team “to combat this non-partisan and unfounded impeachment.”

A senior representative of the Republican leadership said McConnell’s proposal to vote in the Senate on evidence from the House of Representatives was “important” because the president was “denied due process during the partisan’s 12-week negotiations.”

Mr Schumer promised to change the resolution when it was introduced. “After this resolution, Senator McConnell does not want to hear any of the existing evidence and he does not want to hear any new evidence,” he said. “A process in which no evidence – no existing documentation, no witnesses, no documents – is not a process at all, but a cover-up. And the American people will see it exactly as it is.”

Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Senate because 20 Republican senators would have to vote against him for his impeachment.

Last week, U.S. Supreme Judge John Roberts, who will preside over impeachment, swore in 99 members of the Chamber who will serve as jury members. A senator who was absent from a medical emergency last week will be sworn in on Tuesday. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020

