The Green Leader says that the future of transportation in Ireland is rail.

Eamon Ryan TD, chairman of the Greens, criticized the proposed highway from Cork to Limerick, arguing that the concept “makes no sense”.

The motorway is currently in the planning phase and is already under development.

When the public asked questions about the Newstalk Breakfast on Friday morning, Ryan said that the planned highway was “a big effort” and “would not work”.

He also believed that investing in public transport should be a higher priority than building new roads.

“Kinsale was the first transition city in the world; Rob Hopkins founded it at the beginning of the last decade,” began Ryan.

“Cities like Kinsale or Clonakilty, which have shown good urban development and bring life back to the core, are exactly what we need – that also applies to Cork and Limerick. I agree with Edgar Morgenroth, his analysis, and she was behind it the National Planning Framework: If you want to build Cork and Limerick, build Cork and Limerick and you build public transportation in Cork and Limerick.

“The highway planned in Limerick and Cork that goes through Buttevant doesn’t make any sense to me. It is an enormous burden and will not work. It arrives at a traffic jam in Cork and even at the other end in Limerick.” , “

Ryan continued that rail was the preferred option for the future of Irish transport, saying that some cities were “dying” and that life had to be brought back into their midst. Ryan also noted that the country’s entire rail network needs to be electrified and modernized as Ireland is heading for a low-carbon future.

“I would far prefer to invest in the Cork and Limerick rail systems. If an upgrade of the Cork to Limerick road system is required, I think it will be far better and cheaper if you do.” has joined the existing N7 and enabled traffic to work this way.

“I don’t think Fine Gael’s large, overgrown highway maps make sense and we would use the money to finance public transport instead,” Ryan concluded.

