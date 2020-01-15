advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – The new Commissioners from Lackawanna Province held a special meeting on Wednesday morning to change the budget and record a tax increase.

When this budget is over, property owners in Lackawanna County see a tax increase of around 11 percent. That equates to about $ 80 a year for the average homeowner.

The commissioners of the province of Lackawanna have already adopted a budget for 2020. When that happened, we reported that Commissioner Jerry Notarianni said he intended to reopen the budget at the start of the new administration.

There are two main factors for this tax increase. There is not enough money in the provincial reserve fund, as required by the state and financial institutions, so that the province retains its bond rating and the province’s pension plan is under-funded.

“You can’t continue to take a look at the road. You have to tackle it. We have to move on from this point and start expanding the tax base. But people have to believe that we can get more people to come and more companies to come, they must believe that the government is acting correctly. That has not been the case, “said Jack Notarianni, Commissioner for the Lackawanna region.

This meeting was just a formality. The vote will take place next week.

Two of the three commissioners must vote in favor of the new budget. Commissioner Notarianni said yes. Commissioner Debi Domenick said she is not yet 100 percent on board and Commissioner Chris Chernak said he does not have enough information to make a decision.

