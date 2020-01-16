advertisement

The Property Brothers are returning to Calgary and are looking for families to attend their Forever Home renovation show.

So if you’re Calgary, owning your dream home and want to make it your “forever home” – oh, and have a budget of at least $ 100,000 to work with – then Drew and Jonathan Scott want to help. Twenty families or homeowners will be selected for the season, which begins filming in August.

The elect will receive a design and renovation done by the Scott brothers and their team.

advertisement

While the brothers were born and raised and B.C., it was in Calgary where the early seeds of their television empire, real estate and renovation began. Both were students of the University of Calgary when they began helping people buy and renovate homes, functioning in the same way as the premise of their first television series, Property Brothers of 2011. This show is now broadcast in 160 countries. Forever Home is the fifth franchise show.

The brothers also have books, furniture lines and home decor and a game app called Design Brothers Home Design.

“It’s been two years since we’re back in Calgary,” Drew said in a news release. “… This city really helped shape our career as we started investing in real estate here.”

Those Calgarians interested have until the end of April to apply online at homebrothers.com property. The season is scheduled to air on HGTV in winter 2020 or spring 2021. The premise of Forever Home is to help homeowners make their current home “one”. The show is not for people looking to flip their properties for profit.

Those selected to participate must own a home in Calgary and have a design or renovation plan of at least $ 100,000 available. Participants will have to move out of their homes for a five to seven week shoot, which can begin as early as August. They will also be required to shoot approximately seven staggered days throughout the period.

For more information, visit properties at internetbrothers.com.

advertisement