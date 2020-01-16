advertisement

Charlie Blakey felt that he slept poorly because he often woke up tired and heard from his wife how loud he was breathing at night.

So he seized the opportunity when his employer, Southern Co., an Atlanta-based electricity company, offered to test him last year for sleep apnea, a potentially serious disorder that causes people to stop breathing repeatedly while sleeping.

After the positive test, the supplier arranged for him a machine for free that delivers a continuous flow of air through a mask while he is sleeping. Within a few weeks, Blakey from Augusta, Georgia, noticed a difference.

“Without a doubt, it helped me feel refreshed when I got up,” said Blakey, 38, a company health and safety specialist.

Around 4,000 of Southern’s 30,000 employees have been tested for sleep apnea in the past three years, and 1,500 are being treated. According to representatives of the south, the program saves money on health care costs – $ 1.2 million in 2018 alone – because it reduces medical care for dangerous conditions such as heart disease that are made worse by sleep apnea.

Sleep is the latest in an ever-growing list of health problems – such as weight loss, exercise, and nutrition – that companies are striving to improve worker health and reduce medical costs.

It is not yet clear whether all of these sleep programs deliver what they promise. A study published last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association tracked nearly 33,000 BJ Wholesale Club employees for 18 months and found that the wellness program did not result in a significant reduction in health expenditure.

Harry Liu, a researcher at Rand Corp. who examines work-related wellness initiatives, said studies show that “improving sleep habits can reduce absenteeism and increase productivity”, but it is uncertain whether employers’ efforts will have long-term effects on individual workers.

A study published by researchers from the University of Minnesota, Harvard Medical School and other institutions in October found 1,200 truck drivers who participated in an employer-related sleep apnea screening and treatment program compared to drivers who did saved an average of $ 441 a month in health care costs not treated. A previous study by members of a Union Pacific worker health plan also found that workers diagnosed and treated for sleep apnea are generally healthier.

About 1 in 4 large employers has programs to help workers sleep better, and more than half plan to implement such efforts by 2021, a 2019 Willis Towers Watson poll found. Most companies hire contractors to manage the programs.

According to government officials, promoting restful sleep is just as important to employees as controlling blood sugar and cholesterol.

Despite public concerns about data protection, employers indicate that workers would like to share information with companies’ providers about how they sleep. To protect the medical privacy of the employees, the data of the individual employees are not passed on to their superiors. Organizations only receive aggregate data to measure program spending and effectiveness.

Katie Kirkland, director of services at Southern, said that lack of sleep can lead to an unhealthy lifestyle if you don’t exercise or eat poorly.

