When Call the Midwife, Season 9, Episode 4 arrives at BBC One this weekend, new arrivals will be the focus. However, this does not necessarily have to correlate with the usual procedure.

In the video below, the new arrival we’re talking about is more than a baby, the arrival of a Dr. Benedict Walters. This is a new character that will be an integral part of the story at least this hour, and he is still cutting his teeth at work. Still, he seems to have a legacy to keep his father’s courtesy, and that’s a lot to do. Fortunately, it seems that Sister Crane praised him. Isn’t that a good yardstick for you?

We are excited to see how a new doctor can flow into the world of Nonnatus, especially when Dr. Turner is flooded with many different patients and surgeries. He will be overworked and because of this you could see some challenges for him and Shelagh moving forward. Maybe the presence of some other people helps – or at least we hope so. Before Call the Midwife, Season 9, Episode 4 ends, we feel we will have some answers to our questions.

Aside from the patients, there seem to be some other challenges in this episode – think of a possible slump! What chaos will that mean for some midwives and sisters? We hope that the noise in the promo is not a slump, especially because the entire Nonnatus crew has enough other problems to take on. You really don’t have to concentrate on everything you do anymore. This will certainly be an emotional episode – but you could pretty much say that for any episode of the series.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

