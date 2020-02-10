advertisement

Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Porter were 20 years old. James Ryan and Max Deegan were both 19. In June 2016, the Irish team had just beaten New Zealand for the first time at the U20 Rugby World Cup. Deegan was to be named the U20 rugby world champion of the tournament, with Lansdowne receiving his award after the final, in which Ireland was defeated 45:21 by England.

The following year, number eight Caelan Doris and Ronan Kelleher would also enter the pool of minors, with Doris leading the team in 2018.

All six players have contributed to Andy Farrell’s first two Irish victories – Stockdale, Ryan and Porter have established themselves, and Deegan, perhaps the most promising three years ago, made his debut against Wales in the last ten minutes. Doris had only taken four minutes on his debut last week before an HIA got him out of the game, and Nutte Kelleher also rose to senior status.

advertisement

Few could have hoped for such a quick return from a promising bunch, and for Farrell, who was accused of not showing enough innovation against Scotland, three new names have now been added to a changing Irish landscape.

With Leinster Backrow Will Connors, who is also part of the 2016 U20 selection and who was brought on by Farrell last week when the full extent of Doris’ injury was known, the upturn for changing faces is still on the move.

“We were a great team back then,” said Deegan, who had almost his entire family at Aviva Stadium. “One of my goals since my first day of rugby. You always want to play for your country, so I was happy to have this first notch on my belt.

The step from here is to keep getting better and keep working towards earning the jersey

“I was just concentrating on myself, enjoying my rugby and working on that consistency, that kind of influence on the game and working around the ball. So yes, yes… The competition in Leinster is unreal. There is always so many back rows that are not even in this squad and could play in any international squad. “

Diligently worked

Deegan, like Garry Ringrose, came into the Leinster scene talented but physically underwhelmed and worked diligently to fill the jersey even more completely without losing his athletic style and agility on the field.

“Yes, I worked hard at the gym and I want to keep working hard on that,” he says. “In the week that you have free, you put in an extra shift. I never want to lose that [mobility]. I think you would call it a little difference, the main thing in my game. I never want to be afraid of it.

“This is not the top,” added the background. “I have to keep going from here and continue to enjoy my rugby. I think I add this consistency game by game with Leinster. Try to get as much effect as possible. The step from here is to keep getting better and earning the jersey, I think. “

The new group of players has largely benefited from the upswing in the form of Leins. The winning streak, which remains undefeated throughout the season, has given their game a boost. Ryan, Deegan, Porter, Doris and Kelleher have won 10 games and have not lost any Pro14 games. With 4.7 hits per game, they won all of their pool matches in the European Champions’ Cup. Twelve of Ireland’s 23-man team against Wales were Leinster players. But it takes a Munster to summarize the current way of thinking.

Ireland’s Dave Kilcoyne and Max Deegan celebrate after their 24-14 win over Wales in the second round Guinness Six Nations Championship game on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Gary Carr / Inpho

It’s 100 percent non-arrogant. But it is definitely a certainty of how to proceed

“I definitely don’t think we have to be arrogant,” said striker Dave Kilcoyne, who was lifted off an HIA against Scotland but recovered to replace Cian Healy against Wales. “But there is a big difference between arrogance and self-confidence. You will not do anything in this competition unless you are convinced of your own abilities. If you do not support yourself, why should someone else support you?

Trust creates trust

“I think everyone in the squad understands that. And Faz teaches us that. It’s 100 percent non-arrogant. But it is definitely a certainty of how to proceed. I suspect trust creates trust. “

All good things can arise from this. Kilcoyne was not as confident as willingness and recovery. Together with Doris, the Loosehead left the match against Scotland with a head injury last week.

While number eight didn’t go through head injury logs last week, Kilcoyne hit his grades despite being knocked out.

“My week was a bit handicapped when I ran the return to play protocol. I wasn’t able to help the guys prepare as well as I would have liked, but I did all of my return-to-play markers, all the merits of the physiotherapist and medical staff that they did have brought me back. And no negative effects today, ”says the 31-year-old.

“It happened so quickly. I think it was [Rory] Sutherland, I was wrong and he hit me right in the temple and I was outside for a second and then you come back. I wasn’t on the court and thank goodness Stuart Hogg tapped this ball while I was gone. I actually couldn’t remember it at the time. But perfect now, all right. “

All good for Farrell and Ireland and for the graduates from 2016 and 2017, all now win a win away from a triple crown in Twickenham.

advertisement