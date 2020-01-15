advertisement

The federal government is making it clear that the cuts in wireless tariffs expected of mobile phone service providers should be in addition to lowering prices already seen since 2016.

But recent comments about the Liberals mobile price reduction plan have only added to the confusion about the starting point of the cuts, says the organization representing Canada’s wireless carriers.

Industry Minister Navdeep Bains says the 25 percent rate cut he was mandated to achieve over the next two years will be measured starting after the October 21 election.

The Liberals pledged during the fall federal election campaign to lower mobile device rates by an average of 25 percent, a promise that was embraced by opposition parties.

But it did not specify how or when the government intended to force the rate cut.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau giving his orders as minister, Bains was told to use “all the instruments available” to make the cuts a reality within two years.

According to a 2019 report by the Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission, prices in Canada’s wireless market had already fallen by an average of 28 percent from 2016 to 2018.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Bains said further rate cuts will be measured by about the time he received his term paper in December.

“It makes sense that, from our perspective, we have made a commitment to the campaign and we will honor it,” Bains said.

“There has been some confusion about how the government intends to measure” its price commitment, the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association said in response.

“We will wait to see what details the government gives in terms of how they intend to move forward.”

The CWTA noted that there has already been “very positive momentum” in Canada’s telecom industry with falling prices amid stiff competition.

During the election campaign, the Liberals pledged to cut the cost of wireless services by nearly $ 1,000 a year for a family of four. They based their savings on a family that had four devices: two with unlimited talk and text and five gigabytes (GB) of data, each costing an “average current price” of about $ 87 a month, and two at 2 GB each. from using data for months, each at a cost of about $ 75 per month.

Lowering those costs by a 25 percent mandate would save the family $ 976.56 a year.

Analysts at Scotiabank and TD Bank concluded in late September that the downsizing target could be easily achieved, essentially because the targets were either already within reach, or had been reached or exceeded.

Telus, Rogers and Bell – providers of Big Big telecom services – no longer offer plans that offer only 2 GB of data. Their unlimited plans, with a 10 GB speed cap, list at $ 75 a month, or less than that as part of promotional offers.

Smaller carriers like Virgin Mobile, Fido and Koodo sell 2-GB and 4-GB plans for between $ 45 and $ 55 a month.

Mobile phones and wireless rates have long been a source of complaints from consumers who see lower prices advertised elsewhere, especially the United States.

Leading Canadian carriers have warned that forcing prices on their wireless plans too low could result in a reduction in investment in the infrastructure needed for faster and more reliable mobile service.

Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press

