Proline FC eliminated Katwe United in the round of 16. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Cup – Phase 32

Proline FC vs Admin FC

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Tuesday, 11-02-2020

KAMPALA – The beauty of any knockout competition is the accompanying shock elimination.

In the previous round of the Uganda Cup, up to five high-level teams had fallen into lower division clubs.

In the center of one of the shocks was Admin FC.

The Fortportal-based team defeated FC 2-0 at home and ensured a safe passage into the round of 16.

Tuesday, they hope more of the same when they face Proline FC.

However, if facing the defending champions is not difficult enough, Admin will not be in the comfort of his field because the match is at Proline’s ground at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Proline, who has had a difficult season, is looking to rejuvenate his campaign by ensuring a long and fine race in the cup.

Currently seated at the bottom of the Ugandan Premier League table, Anthony Bongole’s team is looking for momentum capable of relaunching its push to avoid falling.

However, morale will be low after losing their last two meetings.

They lost 1-0 to Kyetume before leading and later succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of SC Villa.

In 64 games, they beat Katwe United while Admin was in charge of Police FC.

Proline won last year’s competition after beating Bright Stars FC on penalties in the final in Masaka.

The complete tour of 32 luminaires

Tuesday, 11-02-2020

-Wakiso Giants FC versus MYDA FC @Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

-Proline FC vs Admin FC @StarTimes Stadium

-Kansai Placon vs Tooro United FC @Bishop SS

Wednesday, 02-02-2020

-URA FC against Nyamityobora FC @Arena of Vision

-Express FC vs Maroons FC @Kavumba

Thursday, 02-13-2020

-UPDF FC vs Busia Young @Bombo Barracks

Friday, 02-14-2020

-Dove FC vs Water FC @ Katushabe Grounds

-Mbarara City vs FHL @Kakyeka Stadium

-Bright Stars FC vs Free Stars FC @Kavumba

Saturday, 15-02-2020

-KCCA FC vs Bukedea TC @StarTimes Stadium

-Kitara FC against Luwero United @Kigaya Ground

-Light SS vs Bugamba FC @Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16-02-2020

-Kajjansi United vs SC Villa @Mutessa II Stadium

-Kiboga Young vs Mvara Boys @CRO Grounds

-Kigezi HomeBoyz vs Kyetume @Kabale Municipal Grounds

-Spartans FC against Kataka FC @Mashariki Ground

ALL GAMES WILL START AT 4:00 P.M.

