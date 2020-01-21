advertisement

Proline is trying to defend the title she won last year. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Cup 2019/20

Tuesday 21-01-2020 at 4 p.m.

advertisement

-Katwe United vs Proline FC @Lugogo

-Star Light vs Tooro United FC @Amuria

-Kiryadongo Town Council vs Kigezi HomeBoyz @Kiryadongo

Proline FC and Tooro United will be relieved. The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) takes a week-long break as attention turns to the Cup.

The teams occupy the last two places on the UPL table with Proline rock-bottom while Tooro is 15th.

They will both be in action in the most prestigious cup competition in the country, far from home.

Proline is the defending champion of the competition after a penalty shootout victory over the Bright Stars in last year’s final.

Having been in the Big League at the time, Proline made history by becoming the first lower-level team to win the competition in its long history.

Defending it seems increasingly difficult, however, as the Lugogo-based team should focus on trying to stay in the top flight this season.

With the return of the league next week, it remains to be seen which players Proline head coach Anthony Bongoole will face Katwe on Tuesday.

Katwe also has problems in the Big League where she plays her league football.

Team Tuli Banyivu are currently at the bottom of the Elgon group with only five points in eight games and know they have to make a good start when the second round of the Grand League begins next month.

However, shocking Proline in the round of 16 could be the boost they need to relaunch their attempt to repel relegation to the regional league.

In Amuria, lame Tooro United will also be in action away from Star Light.

Tooro had to endure a difficult start to the season and sit right next to the Ugandan Premier League base.

However, their last two league results have given them hope.

They drew 1-1 at Kyetume before giving a good image of themselves in the 1-0 away loss to KCCA FC last Friday.

Still without up to 15 players from the first team, car dealers will face a new team for Tuesday’s game.

However, current head coach Muhammad Kiseka is optimistic about their progress to the next round.

“We have a chance to record a victory for the first time this year,” said Kiseka before the match.

“We have experienced a recent transformation period, but we are improving in terms of performance.

“The game against Star Light is a game we will look forward to as we need a boost to enter the league.”

Tooro will be favorite to reach the last 32 and everything except Tuesday’s victory will be more disastrous for the club.

On Tuesday, the other game will see Kigezi HomeBoyz at Kiryadongo City Council, in Kiryandongo Church, Uganda.

Next round of 64 Uganda Cup games

Wednesday, 22nd of January

-Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

-Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Integrated Primary School, Busia

-Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground

Thursday January 23

-Koboko Rising Stars vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

– Villa Super Eagles Vs SC – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Young Elephants Against Chestnuts – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

-Six O’clock vs Kitara – Kizinda Playground

-Kampala University Vs Kataka – University of Kampala, Luweero

-Gagaba against Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

Friday January 24

-Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

-Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

-Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

-Soroti against Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

-Chimpanzee against Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

-Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

-FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

-Free Stars Vs Saviors – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday January 25

-Admin Vs Police – Paya primary school grounds, Tororo

-Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

-Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Elementary School, Kumi

-Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday January 26

-St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

-Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

-Dove Vs Nouvelle Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi

-Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja

-U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Luweero United against Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero

-Spartans against Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)

comments

advertisement