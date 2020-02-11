advertisement

Action between Proline FC and Admin FC in the Uganda Cup in Lugogo on Tuesday. (PHOTO / Proline FC)

Uganda Cup – Phase 32

Proline FC 1 (5) -1 (3) Admin FC

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Tuesday, 11-02-2020

Defending Uganda Cup champion Proline FC advanced to the round of 16 after a 5-3 penalty shootout win over Admin FC on Tuesday.

It was a close affair that saw each side dominate one of the two halves and in the end finished 1-1 in 90 minutes.

Diego Kizza gave Proline a lead in the first half before Admin equalized at the end of the second (half) thanks to Walter Alele.

During the shooting, Alele would become a villain as her effort – the fourth for Admin – was repelled by the powerful writing arm of Hassan Matovu.

For Proline, they converted all their kicks with James Begisa, Brian Umony, Kizza, Mato and Mustafa Mujuzi finding the back of the net.

A set of two halves

Proline entered the match confident as she hasn’t lost an Uganda Cup match in over a year.

The defending champions applied all the initial pressure and it wouldn’t take long to take the lead.

After missing a good opportunity earlier, Kizza pushed away a Mato center for 12 minutes to calm Proline’s nerves.

Despite looking confident during the first 45 minutes, the Baker Mbowa team created no other chance to clear their lead.

In the second half, Admin increased the pressure, eyeing an equalizer.

Joseph Owino sent a weak free kick to the target, but was easily recovered by Matovu before Bassey Marko also saw an effort managed by the goalkeeper.

Marko then forced a superb save from Matovu, moments before Owino sent an effort directly to Matovu on a moving free kick.

The equalizer would eventually arrive full time.

Substitute Iddi Babu beat Richard Ajuna before entering a teasing center that headed for the back of the net for Alele to secure the game against penalties.

Proline kept his nerves going while converting all of his kicks while Admin missed one to see the reigning champions walk to the next round.

The other matches played on Tuesday

-Kansai Plascon 1-2 Tooro United FC

-Wakiso Giants FC 5-0 MYDA FC

